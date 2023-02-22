ALBANY — New York officials gave final approval Wednesday for a measure that will lower the hourly threshold for when farm workers qualify for overtime pay.
Under the adopted measure, the overtime pay threshold will gradually be reduced to 40 hours by 2032. Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, farm workers will be eligible for overtime pay after 56 hours worked per week.
Right now, farm workers in the state qualify for overtime pay after working more than 60 hours per week.
The state's Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, who approved of a recommendation to reduce the overtime threshold in September, said it would "ensure equity for farm workers, who are the very backbone of our agriculture sector." The gradual transition should give farmers time to make appropriate adjustments, she said.
The overtime rule has been applauded by labor movement advocates who say farm workers deserve the same benefits long enjoyed by other workers. But many farm owners say the new measure will drive up labor costs and threatens family farms in the state.
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, was critical of the decision, which was recommended 2-1 by the three-member Farm Wage Board. David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, voted against it.
“Gov. (Kathy) Hochul and her (former governor Andrew) Cuomo-appointed labor commissioner had the chance to choose the future of farming over the so-called ‘progressive’ ideology that is driving this state into the ground," O'Mara said in a statement. "They have rejected thousands of farmers, farm workers, farm advocates, agricultural representatives, community leaders, and legislators, including me, who have spoken in near-unanimous opposition to this move."
Hochul, in her budget plan, proposes expanding tax credits for farmers to ensure the new standards are implemented smoothly.
Farm owners will be able to tap into a tax credit of $1,200 per employee. A refundable overtime tax credit was also established to help cover the costs of farm employers who will have to pay overtime hourly wages.
O'Mara said going ahead with the new OT threshold rejects the recommendations of farming and agriculture's top advocates, including the New York Farm Bureau, the Northeast Dairy Producers Association and Grow NY Farms.
"At the worst possible time, Gov. Hochul is mandating an even more uncertain future for family farmers, farm workers, farm communities, and New York’s agricultural industry overall," the senator said.