The area’s sales tax collections dropped in April compared to the year before, according to the state’s fiscal watchdog.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced the report Thursday, which indicated that 49 of 57 counties that see direct sales taxes saw declines in receipts in the month — including all local counties.
“Year-over-year sales tax growth has slowed from its recent inflation-fueled rise, and from the spikes seen during the pandemic recovery,” DiNapoli said in his report. “April collections were likely affected by a number of factors, including lower gas prices and moderating inflation. Sales tax collections typically fluctuate month to month, and slower overall growth will mean more local governments may see declines. Good cash management practices will help them weather unexpected shortfalls in collections.”
Cattaraugus County receipts totaled $3.87 million, down 8.1% from April 2022. For the first four months of the year, receipts totaled $16.37 million, down 1% from the opening of 2022.
City of Olean receipts totaled around $383,000, down 13.2% from April 2022. For the first four months of the year, receipts totaled $1.63 million, down 6.8% from the opening of 2022.
The city operates on a fiscal year beginning June 1. For the first 11 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, receipts totaled $4.72 million, down 8.33% from the first 11 months of the 2021-22 fiscal year. The city's 2022-23 budget called for $5.1 million in sales and use tax receipts. Sales and use tax receipts make up 28% of all projected revenue in the 2022-23 budget and are second as a funding source only to real property taxes.
City of Salamanca receipts totaled $67,427, down 12.3% from April 2022. For the first four months of the year, receipts totaled 287,166, down 1.56% from the opening of 2022.
Allegany County receipts totaled $2.32 million, down 3.3% from April 2022. For the first four months of the year, receipts totaled $9.51 million, a 0.2% increase from the opening of 2022.
Outside of New York City, only 12 counties and cities reported growth from April 2022, and the only regions outside New York City to see an overall increase were the Mid-Hudson region at 4% and Long Island at 0.04%. The city of Mount Vernon, in the Mid-Hudson region, reported growth of 8.1%, the highest in the state. Rockland County saw an increase of 7.8%, the highest percentage seen in any county.
The majority of Upstate taxing bodies saw decreases in April — including all 44 counties and cities in the Capital District, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and the Western New York regions. The North Country saw the largest decrease, at 10.2%. The North Country city of Ogdensburg saw a decrease of 37.7%, the largest drop in the state. The city only began sales tax collections in April 2022. Livingston County, in the Finger Lakes, saw the largest decrease for any county, at 20.6%.
New York City’s collections totaled $756 million, an increase of 4.1%. Due to the amount of collections in New York City, the state’s overall collections rose by 1.5% compared to April 2022. The Consumer Price Index — a commonly-used indicator of inflation — rose 4.5% between April 2022 and April 2023.
These monthly sales tax collections are from the cash distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, and the amounts are based on estimates of what each municipality is due. In the third month of each calendar year quarter — most recently in March — distributions are adjusted upward or downward, so that the quarter as a whole reflects reported sales by vendors. The second quarter numbers will be available in July.