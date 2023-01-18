Rec Center

The William O. Smith Recreation Center pool could be renovated in a new plan discussed Tuesday by city officials.

 Olean Times Herald file

OLEAN — Olean Common Council members agreed to a compromise plan Tuesday to build a splash park at War Veterans Park and renovate the existing swimming pool to make it more attractive.

No vote was taken, but a consensus on the council began to develop after a presentation by Public Works Director Robert Thompson.

