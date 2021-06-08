BRADFORD, Pa. — The Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau has announced the release of the new promotional video, “Penn Brad Oil Museum-Explore the Gold Rush of the Billion Dollar Oil Field.”
This new video is designed to help inform the public, and to motivate visitors to explore, the history of the Bradford Oil Field and to learn about the creativity and tenacity of the independent oil producers showcased at the Penn Brad Oil Museum located in Bradford.
This video highlights the rich oil history of Bradford, once the “High Grade Oil Metropolis of the World,” producing 81% of the oil and gas used in the United States in 1800, and 70% of the world’s oil.
Fran Battone, director of the Penn Brad Oil Museum, who assisted the videographer Ashley Baron of ABCinematography, said “This video celebrates the history of Bradford, a city built by oil, and it’s oil men.”
View the Penn Brad Oil video at https://youtu.be/6TEEs0l6d38. Soon, the video link will also be available on VisitANF.com, Lumberheritage.org, and penn-bradoilmuseum.org.
The new Penn Brad Oil Museum video will be used to help promote the upcoming event Oil 150/50. This landmark event will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Bradford Oil Field — the first billion-dollar oil field in the world, and the 50th anniversary of the Penn Brad Oil Museum.
“Currently the Oil 150/50 committee is working diligently to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Bradford Oil Fields, said Heidi Scrivo Passmore,” executive director of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce. “The history of the Oil Fields brings such nostalgia to our community, but also heart-warming gratitude for making Bradford what it is today. We look forward to the future, but we celebrate the wealth of our history. For additional information on the Oil Field Anniversary Celebration, to be held on September 18, 2021, follow the Facebook Page @BradfordPAOilField150.”
For more information on this video project and other promotional and marketing projects call the Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau at (800) 473-9370 or visit VisitANF.com.