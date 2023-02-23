LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers on Wednesday decried a state budget proposal to force counties when selling homes in foreclosure to give any amount beyond what was owed for taxes to the former owner.
Like most other counties, Cattaraugus County keeps the entire amount of the tax sale, applies it to what is owed in back taxes, advertising and other costs — and keeps what is left.
Last year the county took in more than $1 million above the amount owed in back taxes for foreclosed properties sold at auction. The 2022 county budget projected $575,000 in income from tax acquired properties, but actually received $1,026,634.
Under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget, revisions to the foreclosure of tax-delinquent property would require any money the county receives that exceeds the liability amount — including overdue taxes, penalties, interest and mortgage liens — will be returned to the property owner, minus applicable administrative costs to the local government.
“The process is working very well as it is,” said Legislator Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, who is Finance Committee chairman. “Why the governor would propose changing this is a mystery to me. I would hope she would reconsider this atrocious proposal.”
The county legislators unanimously asked to be included as co-sponsors of a resolution opposing Hochul’s budget measure regarding tax sales.
In another memorializing resolution sponsored by Burr and Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, most legislators opposed another of Hochul’s budget proposals, one that would tie the minimum wage to inflation.
Only Democrat David Koch of Salamanca voted no on the resolution. “I don’t think tying it to inflation is a bad concept. People making the minimum wage — their prices go up, too.”
The resolution states that inflation would have increased the minimum wage by $13 a week.
Burr said Hochul’s proposal to tie the minimum wage to the consumer price index was “misguided.” He stated, the CPI was the wrong inflation index to use because it relies heavily on housing costs. “It’s another overreach of New York State.”
On another resolution, legislators asked the state legislators to extend for three years the county’s additional 1% sales tax that is dedicated to county road and bridge maintenance. Last year it raised $9.2 million.
In 2023, the county budget is looking for $13.3 million from the 1% sales tax. It is not shared with municipalities as the original 3% sales tax is.
Legislators also unanimously approved a resolution urging state lawmakers to increase community college aid by $17 million.
As the executive budget stands, Jamestown Community College could lose $310,000 in operating aid and up to $1.5 million in other aid.