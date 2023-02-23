Cattaraugus County
Olean Times Herald file

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers on Wednesday decried a state budget proposal to force counties when selling homes in foreclosure to give any amount beyond what was owed for taxes to the former owner.

Like most other counties, Cattaraugus County keeps the entire amount of the tax sale, applies it to what is owed in back taxes, advertising and other costs — and keeps what is left.

