New security police officers join WVDP

WEST VALLEY — The Department of Energy (DOE) recently added two security police officers to its protective force at the West Valley Demonstration Project (WVDP) after they completed a seven-week security training course at DOE’s National Training Center in Albuquerque, N.M.
“We understand the importance and benefit of having trained emergency responders working at West Valley,” said Mark Simsick, WVDP Security Manager. “As trained and qualified officers, they now have increased responsibilities to protect the health and safety of our workers and the public. We recognize and appreciate their continued commitment to serve others.”
The two officers — Richard Carson and Jonathan Zimmer — had previously worked as unarmed security officers at the site. The course included firearm qualifications, defensive tactics, use of force, first aid and combat casualty care, vehicle stops, DOE tactical doctrine, physical fitness and other required courses of study.
Dave Schuman, safeguards and security manager for EM cleanup contractor CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley, said it was important for the WVDP team to recognize the graduates for completing the training.
“This training pushed these recruits both mentally and physically, and we applaud them for their commitment and perseverance,” Schuman said. “They spent time away from their families so they could better serve and protect the site, its employees and the community.”
According to the National Training Center, quality training programs are essential to support the protection of critical departmental assets, national security and the environment as well as the health and safety of the workforce and the public.