New security police officers join WVDP

Richard Carson and Jonathan Zimmer are now West Valley Demonstration Project (WVDP) security police officers after completing training at DOE’s National Training Center. Pictured (from left): WVDP Protective Force Lt. James Madsen, WVDP Protective Force Capt. James Madden, Carson, Zimmer, WVDP Safeguards and Security Manager Dave Schuman and WVDP Security Manager Mark Simsick.

 Provided

WEST VALLEY — The Department of Energy (DOE) recently added two security police officers to its protective force at the West Valley Demonstration Project (WVDP) after they completed a seven-week security training course at DOE’s National Training Center in Albuquerque, N.M.

“We understand the importance and benefit of having trained emergency responders working at West Valley,” said Mark Simsick, WVDP Security Manager. “As trained and qualified officers, they now have increased responsibilities to protect the health and safety of our workers and the public. We recognize and appreciate their continued commitment to serve others.”

 

