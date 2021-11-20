New sculpture to be installed in front of Tri-County Arts Council

OLEAN — A new piece of art created by a local sculptor could soon catch the eyes of drivers and pedestrians alike on West State Street.
A sculpture created by Glenn Zweygardt, a member and benefactor of the Tri-County Arts Council, is expected to be installed on the sidewalk in front of the council’s home at 110 W. State Street in the coming weeks.
Mikel Wintermantel, executive co-director of the arts council, said sculptures by Zweygardt are found across the country but the sculptor has wanted to install one in Olean for several years.
“He’s really gung-ho about it,” Wintermantel said of Zweygardt. “He’d like to put them all over the place.”
The opportunity to install a sculpture in front of the council’s building came about after one of the three trees there had died, Wintermantel explained. When the open block was filled in with concrete, he reached out to Keri Kerper, the city’s program coordinator, with their alternative idea.
“She came back 15 minutes later with the mayor and said to talk to the Common Council when we’re ready,” he said. “Boy, that was efficient.”
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Common Council unanimously approved the art council’s proposal to install the art sculpture on the concrete block.
Most of the pieces of the sculpture are already in existence, but Wintermantel said they plan to modify it so the final form includes the art council’s logo. The roughly 10-foot sculpture is abstract in design and uses granite and steel incorporated together in a pedestal reaching up about 6 feet to a large horseshoe shape 42 inches across with the logo inside.
“This is on slightly smaller scale compared to what (Zweygardt) does,” Wintermantel said.
When North Union Street had its reconstruction project that included several roundabouts, Zweygardt approached the arts council about creating large sculptures to display in the middle of them. Unfortunately, because North Union Street carries Route 16, they would have to receive state approval, Wintermantel explained.
“But this when this was a possibility, and the Common Council was actually quite happy with it, I think that might plant the seed for it,” he said. A mural program to install more public art throughout the city is also in the works, something Zweygardt’s sculptures could be a part of. “It’s baby steps, but hopefully the arts council will be a destination space for the area.”
Wintermantel said they hope to have the sculpture installed before the new year. The Department of Public Works has also approved the project, he said, but the sculpture will be installed by Zweygardt using his own crane truck, which needed some repairs.
“The construction zone is already there and they big in massive cranes,” Wintermantel added. “It’s something he would park right there, and I’m pretty sure it would go in fairly quickly.”
According to his profile on the arts council website, the Kansas-born Zweygardt earned a BFA degree from Wichita State in 1967 and received his MFA from the Maryland Institute of Art in 1969.
A retired professor from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, Zweygardt works independently in his immense workshop in Alfred Station.
“We’re excited ourselves to have some art from one of our artists out front,” Wintermantel said. “I think it’ll be a nice conversation piece, a little different from the squirrels and something new.”
Wintermantel said the arts council plans to hold a show of Zweygardt’s work in 2022. For more information, call (716) 372-7455 or visit myartscouncil.net.