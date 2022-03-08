BELMONT — The family of Fillmore Central School alumnus Tim Rohe has established a scholarship in his memory through the Allegany County Area Foundation.
The award will support a student in pursuing education or training in a technology, mechanics or engineering field, with priority to graduates of Fillmore Central School.
Since he was a child, Rohe, who died in 2020 at the age of 19, after battling substance use and depression, loved learning and tinkering. His passion for discovering how things work began with him taking apart and rebuilding old computers and grew into his later interest in pursuing computer engineering.
His family said Rohe was always known for his sharpness in physics and math and his love of discussing philosophy. He loved to make goofy jokes and debate the latest political happenings or discuss the fine details of computer systems, and he had a strong knowledge of internet culture.
At school, he was known for daring people to eat hot peppers and challenging teachers in debates about any subject.
Rohe was was also remembered kind and helpful, spending many hours working with his older brother Daniel on construction projects and happily playing with his nieces and nephews. In high school he was both an athlete and a scholar; he was an active snowboarder and swimmer and earned National Merit recognition his senior year.
After high school he enrolled at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, where he was studying computer engineering.
The recipient of the scholarship will embody Rohe's qualities of curiosity and adventurousness. The first scholarship will be awarded for the 2023-24 academic year. Students can apply through the regular ACAF online application process.
To support the fund or for information about establishing a scholarship or grant fund with ACAF, contact Bruce Campbell at director@acafny.org or (585) 296-5616.