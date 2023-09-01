PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — UPMC welcomes physician assistant Tyler Thompson to the UPMC Primary Care team at Port Allegany Community Health Center, 45 Pine St.
Thompson completed the the Master of Health Science Physician Assistant program at Lock Haven University and has trained with multiple specialists from across the region. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“Tyler completed his family medicine rotation with us and we’re so glad he is coming back to help serve the community,” said Kristin Kratzer, director of UPMC Primary Care. “In a small community like ours, primary care serves a critical role helping connect people to the health care resources they need. Unique to primary care, our providers see community members of all ages and stages of life, and get to build long-term relationships with them as they seek care when they’re ill and for annual check-ups and screenings. These relationships have a large impact on community health and by continuing to grow our provider team, we’re able to ensure quality health care services are available locally.”
Thompson is taking new patients; call (814) 642-9655.