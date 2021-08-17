OLEAN — A new parochial vicar has been assigned to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John the Evangelist parishes.
“I am happy and humbled to be joining the faith community of St. Mary’s and St. John’s in Olean,” Father Peter Bassey said in a letter to the parishes.
Bassey comes to the city following a three-year assignment at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Orchard Park as a parochial vicar.
“I believe that a faith community is stronger when we share our faith together,” he said. “The road to priesthood can be long and winding, as it is for most people.”
Bassey is from Calabar in Cross River State, Nigeria. The fourth of six siblings — four boys and two girls — he said he was born and raised in a traditional, loving and lively Catholic home. Bassey’s parents, both now deceased, were encouraging, he said, teaching him and his siblings how to explore their full potential and the many possibilities that life can afford.
“They helped us to be optimistic in life and in every given situation,” Bassey said. “They were always encouraging me to embrace my dreams and passion in life.”
Having been exposed and immersed in Catholic education, Bassey said his consideration of the priesthood began when he was 9, casually saying to his father during Mass one Sunday that he wanted to be a priest.
“I bet my dad of blessed memory, at the time, probably thought, ‘It’s just a little boy talking,’ perhaps fantasizing because of the image of a priest he presented to me,” Bassey recalled.
He believes a priest is like a shepherd — he serves other people and follows the example of Jesus. “I was blown away by such an image, and I thought that was so cool! I wanted to be that person.”
Bassey studied at Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in his hometown, a typical place where teens discern their vocations and high school education. During those times, he said the faith that he was taught helped in nurturing his discernment process to the priestly ministry.
He continued his philosophical studies and formation at St. Joseph Major Seminary in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 2010 from the Pontifical Urban University of Rome and the University of Uyo in Nigeria as both universities were affiliated with the seminary.
After graduating, Bassey took time off to prepare for his next life adventure. In 2012, he accepted admission into the graduate program at Providence College in Rhode Island where he earned his master’s degree in theology.
“Upon my move to the United States in 2013, one of my friends, who is currently a priest in our diocese, spoke to me about continuing my discernment in the Diocese of Buffalo,” he said. “I decided to further my discernment of priestly formation in the Diocese of Buffalo, which I began in the fall of 2013.”
During a standard five years of studies and formation, Bassey served at different parish assignments over summers, along with one full year of ministry and six months of diaconal work that involves baptizing, presiding at funeral services and witnessing weddings.
In 2014, Bassey was assigned to the Church of the Annunciation in Elma, where he worked with Father Eugene Ulrich. He said he connected with parishioners on a personal level and developed lifelong friendships.
In 2015, Bassey was assigned to St. Benedict Parish in Eggertsville, where he served with Father Robert Mock, learning more about leading a parish.
“It was a different dynamic,” he recalled. “The pastor there exposed me to how a parish is managed. He showed me the practical things I would be doing in ministries such as marriage preparation, funerals and youth ministry.”
Bassey attended finance and parish council meetings and visited the school and preached during school Masses. As days became years, he was ordained a deacon in September 2017 and assigned back to Annunciation as a transitional deacon, where he served while finishing up his final year of studies and formation.
“One element of my formation that truly stands out was my 12-week clinical pastoral education at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio,” he said. “That was a graced time for me. That was a ministry, and I saw a lot of human suffering involving illness and sickness. I saw people at their lowest, and I spent time consoling families during the loss of a loved one.”
He recalled a time being ushered into the operating room by a patient scared of surgery. The clinic had other chaplains, but this man wanted to talk to Bassey, so he scrubbed up and went where he was called.
“I can recollect that the man did not want to go through with the surgery he was scheduled for,” the priest said. “After talking and praying with him, I told him, ‘God is going to be with you. We are all here for you, and I will be outside praying for you.’”
Bassey said this was a comforting visit to the man because they both were Catholics, and they had a special devotion and relationship with Mary. He said they became friends during post-op care and the incident exposed him to the heart of ministry.
“At the end of the day I was exhausted, but I was happy that I touched other people’s lives,” he said. “A minister should be exhausted at the end of the day. We are called to serve. We are called to be present to people. We are not called to ourselves. We are called to something higher.”
Bassey has been received with numerous posts of welcome and encouragement from parishioners.
”Thank you for sharing your story,” wrote Lou Stedman. “I know Olean is blessed to have you serve here. May God continue to bless you and this ministry.”
Suzanne Monroe wrote, “Thank you for your beautiful story, Father Peter. Welcome to Olean, NY and both our hometown parishes.”