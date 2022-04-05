WELLSVILLE — Physician assistant Adam Wojciechowski has been named the chief advanced practice provider for the emergency department and the hospitalist program at Jones Memorial Hospital.
A former captain in the U.S. Army, Wojciechowski was part of the Delphi Emergency Physicians, LLC and worked at several hospitals in the region. Prior to that, his work experience included Universal Primary Care in Olean, where he worked in a primary care setting in Olean and in Cuba and served as a surgical assistant for general and obstetrical surgeons.
“Adam was a valued member of the Delphi Emergency Medicine Team at Jones and so is a familiar face here,” said Sandra Watkins, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Jones. “His compassion, caring, and professionalism has been appreciated by patients and by his colleagues."
After his Army service, Wojciechowski graduated at the top of his class at Daemen College with a Bachelor of Science in biology and physician assistant studies.
Until December 2020, Wojciechowski was an instructor at Aberrant International, Inc., a veteran-owned business specializing in medical training for remote, national disaster, and emergency environments. He has also served as part of the North Park Wesleyan Church Men’s Ministry and volunteering in the Amish community. He is also a home builder.
“Having been a part of rural healthcare for nearly 20 years, I am very familiar with the unique challenges involved,” he said. “I am looking forward to continuing to be a part of the UR Medicine|Jones Memorial team.”