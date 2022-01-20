CUBA — Two of Allegany County’s grocery stores will see some changes coming thanks to new owners, but the names and faces should remain the same.
Closing on a deal Monday, the owners of Buffalo-area Market in the Square grocery stores purchased the Giant Food Mart stores in Cuba and Wellsville for an undisclosed amount.
The stores are owned by a partnership among family members Brian, Nick and Erin Kumierski and Danielle Hastings, Nick Kusmierski told the Times Herald, expanding on father Brian’s two-store chain which opened its first doors in 1999.
The family has been in the grocery business for decades, with Brian Kusmierski starting out at age 16 working for Park Edge in Buffalo. Working with Wegman’s during the firm’s expansion into Buffalo and later with grocery wholesalers, the elder Kusmierski opened the West Seneca location in 1999 with a partner before becoming sole owner in 2015. The family made its first expansion by acquiring Budway’s in North Tonawanda in 2017.
Founded by John Berardi in the 1970s, Giant Food Mart was divided between his sons Michael and Chris following his death.
Names and house brands will not change, Nick Kusmierski said, and officials are in the paperwork process of hiring as many employees who wish to stay.
“We know those Giant Food Mart names have been there so long,” he said, with the Wellsville site carrying its name since the 1970s and Cuba dating back to the 1980s.
Both Giant and Market on the Square chains use C&S Wholesale Grocers for groceries, including house-brands under the Best Yet label, and both were previously part of Olean Wholesale Grocery Co-op. Both chains already use the same website hosting service, a Western New York firm serving independent grocery stores.
It was through C&S that Giant came on the Kusmierski family’s radar.
“The opportunity was first presented to us in December of 2020,” Kusmierski said, with C&S bringing the Kusmierski and Berardi families together on the sale. “A year later, here we are.”
The immediate plan is to let the Giant stores do what they do — and have done well for decades, he added.
“We need to get our feet under us,” he said.
Kusmierksi said he wished staff had been notified more in advance of the sale, but positive attitudes and a strong work ethic have helped things go smoothly since the closing on Monday.
“We’ve just been so impressed with the employees,” he said, noting a long-time standard of customer service will be maintained. “We really appreciate them.”
Within the next few months, Kusmierski said, there will be slow but steady changes made to the stores.
“We definitely think we can make some improvements, but it’s going to take some time and investment.”
A tavern-style fish fry has been popular at the West Seneca and North Tonawanda stores, Kusmierski said, as well as Polish-style baked goods and expansions to the current, well-regarded meat departments. Such offerings are planned for Cuba and Wellsville as time, staffing and training permit.
“That’s going to take a decent amount of time,” he said, adding extensive changes are not expected, however. “We plan to keep doing the things they do well.”
Not part of the transaction are the Berardi family-owned liquor stores, Cuba Liquors on Center Street or Park Plaza Liquors adjacent to the Wellsville Giant.