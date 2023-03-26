New York State Court of Appeals

ALBANY (TNS) — The state Commission on Judicial Nomination has released a new list candidates from which Gov. Kathy Hochul can select her nominee for chief judge of the Court of Appeals, restarting a process that led to the Senate's historic rejection of the governor's first pick earlier this year.

Hochul is required to submit her second nomination to the Senate by April 23, but cannot submit it earlier than April 8.

