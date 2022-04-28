WELLSVILLE — Northern Lights Enterprises has announced a new line of candles that promote mental health and wellness, with a portion of each candle sale going toward suicide prevention programs in Allegany County.
The “Together” line of candles includes four unique options and was created to aid in a mission of spreading light and inspiring support for community wellness. For each candle purchased, Northern Lights donates $2 to the Wellsville based non-profit Ardent Solutions Inc., a local community-based organization dedicated to promoting community mental health and wellness, and which offers a number of programs dedicated to suicide prevention.
“Northern Lights is proud to be one of the larger employers in the Wellsville and Allegany County area and is committed to supporting initiatives that benefit our community members,” said Amy Bennett, Northern Lights Chief Operations Officer. “Rural areas like ours are often underserved when it comes to mental health resources — which is why we are so fortunate to have an organization like Ardent Solutions here.”
Ardent Solutions focuses on a proactive approach to caring for mental health, providing education opportunities for local professionals and community members.
The four candles in the “Together” series align with wellbeing trends like meditation and mindfulness. The colorful ceramic vessels are filled with a premium soy-blend candle which burns for up to 45 hours, featuring uplifting fragrances. And each candle is packaged with a positive, encouraging message to inspire wellness within self and community.
Together-Safe features a vessel in calming shades of purple with fragrance notes of tropical and exotic fruits with Tahitian vanilla. Together-Heal is packaged in a green hued vessel to symbolize growth and features fragrance notes of a sunny sunflower and daisy bouquet and a hint of lemon zest.
Together-Care invokes feelings of calmness and serenity with its blue-toned vessel and fragrance notes of apricot, black currant and fresh air. Together-Ally was designed to brighten your mood featuring a vessel glazed with vibrant oranges and yellow and fragrance notes of pineapple, passion fruit and hibiscus flower.