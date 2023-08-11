SALAMANCA — The new concrete lamps for Jefferson Street Park are on their way, and temporary lights on wood utility poles are illuminating the park in the meantime.
Dennis Hensel, general manager of the Board of Public Utilities, and Jeff Pond, electric department supervisor, updated the Common Council Wednesday on the status on the new light poles and electric panels for the park.
The council authorized the purchase of about $47,500 in equipment and $3,000 in electrical component replacement by the BPU in May. Work by the BPU would upgrade the ability to provide efficient, accessible vendor power during festivals as well as seasonal lighting needs.
“The new concrete lights are still going to replace the ones in the middle,” Hensel said.
Meanwhile, two new poles are in the BPU right-of-way on the Park Avenue side of the park for outdoor-rated NEMA electric panels that are lockable and provide multiple power outlet configurations suitable for appliance use for food vendors.
“We just always hung the panels haphazardly from a tree whenever Falling Leaves Festival came, and it’s just not a safe condition for anybody,” Hensel said. “We wanted something that is more weather-tight and something that would stand the test of time that we could just leave there year-round.”
The power boxes previously at the park were not outdoor rated and in poor condition, and the locations required excessive lengths of extension cords.
Mayor Sandra Magiera noted the temporary streetlights on the wooden poles do brighten up the park and wondered if they would still be on when the new concrete poles are installed. Hensel said it’s up to the council.
“The decision is between the aesthetics of the concrete poles that will have a lower light or the streetlights on top of the wooden poles that would be brighter,” Pond explained. “Doing both makes no sense because with the upper lights on, it might even turn the lower lights off because they’re bright.”
Pond also said the old decorative light poles have been removed because of their poor condition — “one of them basically fell over by itself, so we had to take them down,” he said.
Councilman Barry Smith, R-Ward 3, suggested turning the wooden poles off but having the bulbs ready so they can be turned on to brighten up the park during festivals or events as needed. Pond said the BPU would have to do additional wiring, which means more equipment on the poles, but it could be done.
“My suggestion is take a ride down there after dark, check them out, see what you think and let these guys know,” Magiera told the council.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council authorized submitted a letter of intent on behalf of the city for Downtown Revitalization Initiative Round 7 and/or New York Forward Round 2 funding opportunities.
Grant Administrator Sandi Brundage said receiving funding from either program could be significant for renovating Salamanca’s Main Street corridor, something the city government has been working towards for several years.
“Right now, we just need to submit the letter of intent saying that we’re interested in pursuing conversations with the potential for funding,” Brundage said. “Once we have that, we can get technical funding from New York state.”
The council also authorized the mayor and Brundage to pursue grants and quotes for the consxtruciton of a records storage area at the city municipal building.
The city has twice applied to Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund but have not been successful in receiving funds, Brundage said. Nevertheless, the city needs to organize its records and create a designated space to store them.
“I’ve reached out to Inscale, Hunt and Urban Engineers asking them for quotes for construction bidding and putting a package together,” she said.
Brundage said they’ve also looked at shelving units for the space. Mayor Magiera said they’re looking at wider shelves for the police records, which were kept in larger boxes than the other city records they have.