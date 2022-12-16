OLEAN — There may be new life waiting for the underused former Olean Wholesale Grocery Co-op building on Haskell Road.
Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocery purchased Olean Wholesale in 2019 and later moved warehouse operations to its DuBois, Pa. warehouse.
About 40 C&S employees from drivers to mechanics to office staff remain at the Haskell Road facility, but use only a small portion of it.
Those employees are expected to stay at the facility, but could move to an alternate Olean/Portville-area site that better fits C&S Wholesale’s needs, Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, said.
An out-of-town manufacturer looking for space for fabricating and assembly work has expressed interest in the Olean Wholesale site, Wiktor told the IDA Board of Directors Tuesday.
Wiktor said the company, which he said he could not identify at this point, only needs about one-third of the available space and would be looking for other companies to fill the rest of the space.
It’s not the only company interested in the former Olean Wholesale site, Wiktor added.
“There are a few interested parties with very good projects,” Wiktor told the Olean Times Herald on Thursday.
Manufacturing and assembly work proposed “would be an excellent addition to the economic development fabric of the area, Wiktor said. “There are a few good balls up in the air — all of which would add to the local job base.”
Olean Wholesale, founded in 1922, was once one of the county’s largest employers. When C&S Wholesale moved the warehouse to DuBois, “it left a hole in our workforce,” Wiktor said.
Olean Wholesale distributed foods to grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio including local stores like Ried’s Food Barn, Park & Shop Service Stores and Giant Food stores in Cuba and Wellsville.
The current C&S Wholesale employees at the Haskell Road site will not be affected, Wiktor said. The facility is larger than C&S needs and the company could move to a smaller area location — depending on the needs of the buyer.
“They need to be in the Olean area,” Wiktor maintained.
The report of prospects for the Haskell Road site come this week as details continue to be hammered out for a joint venture between United States and Italian companies to locate a steel fabrication operation on the grounds of the former Siemens Energy plant in North Olean.
Cimolai-HY, LLC plans to invest $55 million and to hire close to 250 employees over three years at the state-of-the-art steel fabrication facility in a retrofitted space on the 88-acre former Dresser-Rand site.
Cattaraugus County agreed Wednesday to provide Cimolai-HY with $2 million in financing if the company meets certain hiring goals at the site.