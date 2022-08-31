Early Learning Center

Socialization will be a big part of their day for 3-year-olds Zoe Slocum (right) and Paisley Greenan at the Wellsville YMCA’s new Early Learning Center.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Relief has come to the working parents of infants and toddlers living in Wellsville and the surrounding area.

Brianna Simms knows firsthand what a problem it is to find good day care for a baby when your husband leaves for work at 6 a.m. and you leave at 7 a.m. and don’t get home until after 6 p.m. Like other young parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, with day care after day care closing their doors, they struggled to find day care for their 6-month-old.

YMCA

Hailey Caschera, 10 months, plays with soft blocks at the new Early Education Center at the YMCA in Wellsville.
YMCA

With a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Tuesday the Wellsville YMCA opened the doors to its new Early Learning Center.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social