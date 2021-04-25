BRADFORD, Pa. — Keystone Rural Health Consortia, Inc., which operates both medical and dental clinics in Elk, Cameron and Centre counties, will be expanding to serve residents of McKean County.
In October, dental services will return to Bradford as a result of a partnership with KRHC, which is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC).
“This is great news for McKean County,” said Jeff Zewe, RN, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System, Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital. “We have been searching for a solution for three years to bring back this important service. By partnering with KRHC, which can provide and sustain these services, this is a win-win for the community. This is a great example of creating partnerships in order to bring quality services to the region as part of our system re-design and centers of excellence strategy. Keystone is well known in this part of Pennsylvania for providing quality care for all who come through their doors and we are excited to welcome them to Bradford.”
BRMC dental clinics were discontinued in 2018 at the hospital and Mount Jewett Health Center because of ongoing losses due to insufficient reimbursement from Pennsylvania Medicaid. At that same time, hospital officials began discussions with KRHC to gauge interest in establishing a dental center in Bradford. With their status as an FQHC, Keystone can provide services at an enhanced reimbursement rate, making the service financially viable.
Keystone will be leasing space at BRMC’s previous clinic at 600 Chestnut St., Bradford.
KRHC will provide diagnostic examinations, oral cancer screenings and digital radiographs, preventive prophylaxis (cleaning), fluoride, oral hygiene instruction, sealants, restorative fillings, crowns (caps), periodontics (non-surgical treatment of periodontal disease and extractions).
“On behalf of Keystone Rural Health Consortia, Inc., we are excited for the opportunity to serve those in Bradford and the surrounding areas,” said Kristie Bennardi, CEO of Keystone. “We currently serve many of these residents in our Kane dental office; this office in Bradford will now allow those patients to receive their dental care closer to home. Keystone prides itself on providing quality, comprehensive, and accessible care to the communities we serve.”