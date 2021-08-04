ALBANY (TNS) — New York’s surge of new COVID-19 cases continues, with the state confirming more than 3,000 more infections on Tuesday.
A total of 3,115 people tested positive for COVID in New York on Tuesday. Hospitalizations rose by 50 to 902. Tuesday was the first time hospitalizations were over 900 since early June.
New COVID cases have increased more than fivefold since the start of July and hospitalizations have more than doubled.
The numbers so far remain well below the worst points of the pandemic. New cases reached an all-time high of nearly 20,000 on one day in January and over 9,000 people were hospitalized.
Despite the recent increase in hospitalizations, new COVID deaths have also stayed low in New York, although deaths tend to lag other indicators of the pandemic.
Seven people in the state died Tuesday due to COVID, which brings the reported statewide death toll to 43,105.
The seven-day average of the percentage of people testing positive for is now over 2% in all regions of the state and over 3% in Western New York.
The statewide seven-day average Tuesday was 2.7%, up from 2.53% Sunday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is to blame for the latest spike in cases.
He has also said any new mask mandates or other rules to handle the increase must come from local governments. He said earlier this week he no longer has the authority to issue statewide rules after New York’s pandemic emergency ended in June.
The Covid vaccines approved so far are all effective against the delta variant, especially at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.
To date, 57.3% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and 63.4% have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Teachers’ union balks at vaccine mandate
New York’s largest teachers’ union has come out against mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for teachers.
New York State United Teachers said in statement that it supports requiring teachers who are not vaccinated to get tested regularly. Those tests should be free and on-site, the union said. But it does not support requiring teachers to get the vaccine.
Teachers were among the first groups able to get the vaccine in early January.
“We have advocated since the beginning of the year that any educator who wants a vaccine should have easy access to one,” the union said in a statement. “We would support local efforts to encourage more vaccinations, such as through programs that require that those who are not vaccinated get tested on a regular basis.
”But it’s critical that districts come up with plans to make testing available on-site and at no cost. What we have not supported is a vaccine mandate.”
The statement comes as several government agencies and healthcare companies are requiring their workers to get vaccinated. Patient-facing workers at state healthcare institutions are required to get vaccinated.
While students 12 and up are able to get vaccinated, those under 12 are not. It’s unlikely that the vaccine will be approved for younger students prior to the start of school.
The state has yet to release its guidelines for schools when they reopen.
Tops requires workers to wear masks
The Tops supermarket chain will require all its workers to wear masks in the stores starting Friday, regardless of vaccination status, the chain said Wednesday.
The policy for shoppers will remain the same at this time, said Katherine Sautter, speaking for Tops. That policy says masks are optional for vaccinated customers. Shoppers who aren’t vaccinated are asked to wear a face covering.
Tops officials said they have been monitoring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now recommends wearing masks in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus.
Wegmans is now requiring both employees and customers to wear masks. Home Depot also is requiring masks for shoppers and workers.
Aldi has not changed its policy at this time and still allow masks to be optional for vaccinated customers and workers. National chains Lowe’s, Target and Starbucks also are requiring masks for workers, and recommending them for customers.
McDonald’s is requiring masks for workers and customers in areas of high COVID transmission. Walmart is recommending masks for employees and shoppers.
The changes in mask policies come as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the country and the state.