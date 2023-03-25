Pauline Burnes

MOUNT MORRIS — The Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway have announced that landscape architect Pauline Burnes has recently joined the Genesee Valley Trail Town Initiative as its trail town coordinator.

The initiative brings together 10 communities in Monroe, Livingston, Wyoming and Allegany counties as well as partners FOGVG, Letchworth Gateway Villages (LGV), Parks & Trails New York (PTNY), and the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), to cultivate economic vibrancy and sustainability in an exceptional outdoor recreation region.

