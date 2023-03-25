MOUNT MORRIS — The Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway have announced that landscape architect Pauline Burnes has recently joined the Genesee Valley Trail Town Initiative as its trail town coordinator.
The initiative brings together 10 communities in Monroe, Livingston, Wyoming and Allegany counties as well as partners FOGVG, Letchworth Gateway Villages (LGV), Parks & Trails New York (PTNY), and the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), to cultivate economic vibrancy and sustainability in an exceptional outdoor recreation region.
The Trail Town communities participating in the initiative are Wheatland-Scottsville, Avon, York, Geneseo, Mount Morris, Nunda, Perry, Hume-Fillmore, Caneadea-Houghton and Cuba.
The trail town coordinator will build on the efforts of the initiative partners to foster community coordination and provide technical assistance to further strengthen and grow the capacity of local businesses, municipalities, and community organizations to capitalize upon their proximity to Genesee Valley Greenway State Park and other outdoor recreation and heritage tourism available in the region.
Burnes brings many specialized and valuable skills to this new position. She retired after 24 years as a landscape architect with the state Department of Transportation Region 6, where she served as the regional landscape architect and bicycle/pedestrian coordinator. Burnes provided designs for highway streetscapes in villages and rural communities and the use of native plants for landscape restoration.
An Arkport resident, Burnes recently served four years as the volunteer project manager, grant writer, and administrator of the Trail 4 Improvement Project on Allegany County’s state Department of Environmental Conservation West Almond Trail System. She is also an equestrian experienced in designing and maintaining multi-use trails in ways that minimize landscape disruption.
“Pauline’s many skills, extensive experience, and wide network of allied professionals, including engineers, architects, land surveyors and planners, have made her a most effective GVTT Coordinator and valuable resource for the trail town communities since beginning her work in November 2022. We are indeed fortunate to have her on the Genesee Valley Trail Town Initiative team,” said FOGVG President Joan Schumaker.
According to Burnes, “It is very rewarding to have the opportunity to work with so many dedicated people residing in the Genesee River watershed who are striving to improve the quality of life and economic opportunities by improving local and regional parks and trails. This effort will benefit participating Trail Town communities and visitors attracted to the natural beauty of the area now and for future generations.”
The Trail Town Coordinator’s efforts are part of the Building a Genesee Valley Trail Town Network project that is supported with funding awarded to Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Grants and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The Park and Trail Partnership Grants are administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.