OLEAN — The last couple of days have served as a reminder that cold weather has begun to settle in the area and plenty of jackets and winter accessories for disadvantaged kids are needed.
Local realtor Claudia Attard-Keary said she and Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins plan to help needy children receive brand new coats, mittens and other winter items free of charge during the inaugural “Jackie’s Jackets and Mary’s Mittens” program this weekend.
The Operation Warm Hearts distribution will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday under the pavilion, which will have heaters, in Lincoln Park. Masks and social distancing must be observed and coats will be sized for youngsters by volunteers without trying them on because of Covid-19 guidelines. The jackets and coats will include sizes from newborn to 18 for children. New mittens and hats will be included in the giveaway and all items will be separated in accordance to the gender and size of the child.
The event will be held in honor of Attard-Keary’s mother, Jackie Attard, and Sitter-Tompkins’ mother, Mary Heister Basnight.
Attard-Keary said she and the others with the project are aware that there are other upcoming coat distributions for children, but they believe their program will ensure more needy youngsters in the community will receive new coats.
“Last year, a friend of mine and I were talking about how we could give back to the community,” Attard-Keary recalled. “So we started buying coats for kids. Iit was the end of the (winter) season last year so we started buying all these brand new coats and rented office space to keep them in.”
She noted their February shopping spree and setting up the organization occurred just before the Covid-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of the nation. During the initial shutdown, she put the project, and the couple of hundred coats, mittens and hats, on a back burner.
That recently changed when a board member, Sitter-Tompkins, called her and said she was retiring and could conduct the program. Sitter-Tompkins decided to name her part of the program after her mother, and Attard-Keary named the other portion of the program after her mother.
Attard-Keary said they will accept more new coats, mittens and hats from the community this week to help bolster the supplies, which will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
She said the group hopes to continue the program in the future.
“We just want to encourage the kids to come” to the event, Attard-Keary added. “We want the kids to pick out their own style … we plan to fundraise through the year and extend this out into the surrounding Olean area in the future.”
For more information on making donations to the program, contact Sitter-Tompkins at (716) 560-8811 or Attard-Tompkins at (716) 307-8894. Donations can also be taken to the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 301 N. Union St., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. For curbside pick-up, call 372-4433.