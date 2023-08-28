ALFRED — Alfred State College welcomed more than 1,500 full-time students into the college community at the annual New Student Convocation.
Carrie Cokely, vice president for academic affairs, emceed the event that featured welcome addresses from President Steve Mauro and Student Senate President Kaytlin Cottrell.
Mauro encouraged the incoming students to never give up. He reflected on his journey as a student and the lessons he learned. He emphasized that there are faculty, staff, friends, and family that will support the new students when they need it most.
“One day soon you will find yourself walking across the stage at graduation as a young professional," he said. "The time in between will be some of the best days in your life.”
Cottrell shared her best piece of advice to the new students. “Get involved on campus as soon as you can. My college career changed for the better when I started getting involved in clubs and organizations on campus. I have met so many amazing people and was able to create my own family here.”
Sixty-one of New York’s 62 counties are represented in the newest class of Pioneers. The class also includes students from thirty-six additional states and four countries. Thirty-two percent of the new students are the first in their family to attend college.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, students along with faculty and staff, processed to Pioneer Stadium to form the first A of the school year. The activities fair featuring over ninety clubs and activities on campus and a picnic lunch followed in the parking lots outside the stadium.
Classes for the Fall semester began Monday.