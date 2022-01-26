New Cattaraugus County Trail System web viewer goes live

LITTLE VALLEY — A project started in 2016 to map and promote a countywide trail system in Cattaraugus County has started to take shape.
The launch of the Cattaraugus County Trail Map Viewer was announced last week during a Zoom meeting of the Countywide Trail Committee.
The county Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, with funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission, helped guide the project to its conclusion with the Rochester-based planning group Barton & Loguidice.
The Cattaraugus County Trail Mapping and Signage Project was initiated under a $50,000 ARC grant received in 2016.
The Trail Map Viewer is a web app. The link can be found at www.CattCo.org/Trails.
The Cattaraugus County Wide Trail Mapping and Signage Project was designed to help promote the county’s robust trail systems, local, state and interstate — from the Allegheny River Valley Trail to the Allegany State Park Trails and the Pat McGee Trail to the Finger Lakes Trail.
Each of the trails has been highlighted on a topographic map of the county along with information like location, distance and difficulty. The maps also feature links to nearby businesses and attractions.
Kate O’Stricker, who shepherded the project through the pandemic, said the goal has always been to promote public recreation, active living and healthy lifestyles, encourage economic development and improve user experience and accessibility of the trail system.
More than 50 individuals and 29 trail groups were involved in the project, much of which was conducted remotely. It also involved online surveys which found most people were interested in hiking and walking on the trial system. Equestrian, biking — including mountain biking — and dog walking were other top responses.
One of the main objectives of the project was the creation of a new web mapping application for viewing all of the County’s trail systems for all users groups, including hikers, cyclists, cross country skiers, equestrians, and others.
In addition, the project involves the development of a new signage system that will help to create consistent branding and promote the increased usage of the many trails throughout the county.
These two initiatives were identified as priorities in the 2017 Countywide Trail System Plan as two of the most important improvements for increasing trail usage. The County is excited to be moving forward with promoting trail activity to allow more users to experience the beautiful natural resources that the Enchanted Mountains have to offer.
Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development Planning and Tourism said, “We are excited to have a new tool to help promote the wonderful trail systems we have in Cattaraugus County. The new Cattaraugus County web application and signage system will help visitors and residents alike to easily access and confidently navigate trails throughout our county.”
The Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism is also working on implementing the signage program.
Funds have been set aside to purchase signage and kiosks for trail organizations that will increase the visibility of the trail heads, increase the safety of visitors, and to help visitors navigate the trail system, O’Striker said.
Trail organizations interested in participating in the signage program, should contact her at (716) 938-2320 or by email at kmostricker@cattco.org.