LITTLE VALLEY — Members of the Cattaraugus County Trails Committee got a sneak peek Thursday of an interactive county-wide trails system mapping application and proposed new signage designs.
Trails coordinator Kate O’Stricker told committee members meeting in-person and online via ZOOM — the panel has been meeting on the trails system since 2017 — that the web application should go online in about two weeks.
Tom Robinson of Barton & Loguidice of Rochester. said surveys for the Countywide Trail System Master Plan showed 77% felt the greatest barriers to use of the existing trails was a lack of information and signage.
The trails project’s goals are:
- To create a GIS trail network database.
- Develop a comprehensive signage system to make it more user-friendly.
- Produce a signage placement plan.
- Marketing and promotion of the trails and signage.
John Sundquist of Barton & Loguidice updated the committee on data collection on trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding and cross country skiing, including Allegany State Park’s extensive trail system.
Katie Darcy, a designer at Barton & Loguidice showed committee members how the trail mapping application worked for computers, tables and smartphones.
“We’re trying to get more people to come (online) to Cattaraugus County’s trails, see what is available and come here,” Darcy said.
The existing trail systems are color-coded and overlaid on a map of the county. Filters can pull up different information on each trail, such as trail length and whether it is Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible, as well as local amenities such as stores, restaurants, taverns, camping, bed and breakfasts and motels. Paper maps can be printed from the app.
By clicking on a trail name on the app, it tells where the trailhead is and on what road.
“We’re trying to bring people from other places who don’t know about Cattaraugus County,” Darcy said.
One committee member asked if it was possible to add another feature so user groups could find the type of trail they are looking for — hiking, biking, horse riding or cross country skiing.
Robinson said, “We’re looking to attract as many different people as we can.”
Barbara Schwarzenbach, who was in charge of the design of signage, said “Catt County Trails” with an underbrand of “Enchanted Mountains” seems to be memorable and can be used in both existing and new kiosks and trail signage.
It is vitally important that the signage be user-friendly, she added. “We want it to be as simple as possible and memorable.”
Trailhead names should incorporate the road they are on as well as the trail. Visitors would start at the online map, determine what they want to do and then where they need to go and where they can park to access the trailhead. Trailhead signs or kiosks should include the length of the trail as well. They will include QR codes so visitors can use their smartphone for appropriate maps.
O’Stricker said the county had received a grant for signs and kiosks where needed.
Regarding promotion of the new trail mapping application, Robinson said he plans to promote it at this weekend’s Hilltop Fest at Holiday Valley’s Spruce Lake before it goes live in the next couple of weeks. The app will be posted on the Enchanted Mountains website as well.