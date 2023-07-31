CUBA — Theresa the Seamstress is a new business in Cuba owned by Theresa Hilliard, who recently moved here from Olean, bringing her needles and pins, thread and thimble with her.
She brings with her not only a talent for sewing, which she learned at the knees of her grandmothers, but also an innate business and work ethic she attributes to her parents, who ran two restaurants in Olean while she was growing up.
“I remember working in the restaurants with my parents,” she said, but she also recalls, “I remember hearing the sound of the old sewing machines in my youth when my grandmother’s (Katie and Beulah) would sew. One thing led to another, and I inherited their talent and love of sewing.”
She started sewing seriously at age 18 on a 1904 vintage singer sewing machine table.
The new business opened in the spring and is located at 24 W. Main St. Theresa had the help of her sons Matthew and Marcus to get the shop ready.
Hilliard doesn’t limit herself to any specific skill. She said, “If I can do it I will, and if I can’t I’ll find someone who can help me with it.”
One recent example of her tenacity: “I just recently finished putting a zipper in a tent,” she said.
Hilliard is more apt to be found sewing wedding gowns, bridesmaid’s dresses, prom dresses and suits and making alterations to suit her customers. She recently added leather patches to a jacket and added sleeves to a dress. She also works on children’s clothes and costumes. She will make trips to nearby cities to find material for special orders.
Customer service is important to her. “Customer service is number one with me. I want my customers to be happy with my work. I feel blessed to be able to do something I like to do, and I want to share that with my customers,” she said.
Her business is by appointment only, and she would like customers to call before dropping into the Main Street store front. “It is only common courtesy and allows me to give a new customer the attention they deserve,” she said.
Theresa the Seamstress may be reached by calling (716) 307-0152.