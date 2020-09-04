OLEAN — Another brownfield cleanup in North Olean is being planned, the state Department of Environmental Conservation reported.
DEC officials said they will be accepting public comment for 30 days on a Brownfield Cleanup Program application for 351 Franklin St., a 6.26-acre site previously used for oil refineries.
The property is owned by 351 Franklin St., LLC., a corporation founded by R. Donald Benson, who has led several brownfield remediations in the area. Two commercial structures sit on the site. One is used by First Transit, Inc., for several local bus operations including the Olean Area Transit System, while the other structure is vacant.
The site is part of the ExxonMobil Legacy Site, a designation given to properties in North Olean which previously housed oil refining operations.
The property itself was part of a petroleum refining facility for almost 80 years, dating back to 1876, according to the DEC. From 1876 to 1902, two separate oil refineries operated at and around the site, Vacuum Oil Company and Acme Oil Company. Vacuum and Acme merged in 1902 under the name Vacuum Oil Company.
Vacuum and Standard Oil Company of New York — Socony — merged in 1931 and became Socony-Vacuum Oil Company, Inc. Through a series of subsequent mergers, Socony-Vacuum eventually became ExxonMobil Corp.
Under Socony-Vacuum, the site is located in the area of the former #3 Works area for primary distillation and crude oil storage.
In 1954 the oil refinery shut down and Swan Finch Oil Company Olean Industries, Inc. purchased the property to store corn and wheat in the existing refinery tanks and buildings. Swan Finch in 1964 sold the property to Felmont Oil Corp. and Agway, Inc. However, the site remained vacant as a complex to make fertilizer was built nearby.
Arsenic and petroleum products are believed to be the primary contaminates at the site, but a remedial investigation, part of the BCP process, will take place to discover the full extent of contamination at the site.
According to a preliminary project schedule accompanying the application, remedial activities are set for the spring of 2021, with a December 2021 certification of completion expected.
Brownfield cleanups in the neighborhood have been ongoing for years — 11 others have commenced in the area, according to the state — with several sites reaching milestones in the last year.
In January, the DEC certified the completion of a cleanup at 202 Franklin St., a 5.1-acre site across from SolEpoxy. In December, a cleanup was certified at 229 Homer St. In April, the DEC announced a public comment period on a plan to clean up a 24.6-acre lot on Oregon Road.
Several previous cleanup sites have been converted to new use. A Buffalo Street site is now being developed as a hotel, while three separate sites have been used for solar power installations.
Access the application and other relevant documents online at www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C905047/. The documents will also be available at the document repository at the Olean Public Library.
Comments can be submitted to the site project manager Benjamin McPherson, 270 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo, NY, 14201; via email at benjamin.mcpherson@dec.ny.gov; or by calling 851-7220. All comments must be submitted by Oct. 2.