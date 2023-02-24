SYRACUSE (TNS) — New York state residents would pay more for beverage container deposits — and pay deposits on more types of beverages — in a new proposal introduced in the State Legislature.

The state bottle and can deposit would increase from 5 cents to 10 cents as soon as 2025, and would expand to include wine, liquor and several other carbonated and non-carbonated beverages not included in the existing law. See the full text of the bill.

