New congressional district lines proposed by state legislature Democrats retain much of the existing 23rd District of Southern Tier towns along the Pennsylvania border.
Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, who lives in the 23rd District on the new maps drawn by Democrats to include several Southern Erie County towns, announced plans Monday to run in the new 24th District that would require him to move out of Orchard Park. Much of Jacobs’ existing district was incorporated into the 24th District that stretches from the outskirts of the city of Buffalo to Watertown, wrapping around Rochester.
Incumbent 23rd District Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, will retire from Congress at the end of this term.
The district, as proposed by legislature Democrats, would have six full counties: Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua, Steuben, Chemung and Tioga. Parts of the following counties are included: Erie, Wyoming, Livingston, Chenango, Cortland, Schuyler, Yates, Chenango and Broome.
On the heels of Jacobs’ announcement Monday, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica, announced she would run for re-election to Congress in the new 23rd District, one in which she does not now reside. The new 15-county district includes parts of four counties she currently represents in Central New York’s 22nd District.
Tenney’s decision to run in the new 23rd District means former state Sen. Catharine M. Young of Olean has a big decision to make, said Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr., who backs Young’s candidacy. Her candidacy would set up a Republican primary in the new district
The redistricting resulted because the 2020 Census showed the state would lose one of its 27 seats in Congress. Since Reed isn’t running for reelection, many feared the Southern Tier District would be cut up to provide population to neighboring congressional districts.
The new districts prepared by Democrats in Albany and announced over the weekend, come after members of the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission were unable to agree on new district lines.
The commission prepared two sets of maps that were rejected by state lawmakers. The commissioners remained deadlocked along party lines on maps when it went back for a second try and declined to produce any new maps. Under state law, that left it up to the state legislature, which released its choices over the weekend.
The effect of the new congressional map would be to reduce the existing number of Republican-leaning seats from eight to three or four — including the new 23rd and 24th districts.
State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy of Erie County quickly condemned the Democrats’ maps as unconstitutional and “textbook filthy, partisan gerrymandering.” He threatened to sue over the district lines if they are enacted.
Young undecided
Keis said Young is undecided about making a run.
“She’s considering her options. If Claudia Tenney wasn’t running it would be an easier decision.” He said earlier that Young was unlikely to challenge Jacobs in a Republican primary.
Tenney has more than twice as much campaign money on hand as Young and stands to add another $1 million next month, Keis said.
“At this point in time, Cathy is still my first choice,” he said. “She hasn’t announced yet. She has to decide if she wants to submit herself and her family to this (primary).”
Keis suggested that despite being a sitting member of Congress, Tenney may present an image as a carpetbagger to much of the existing 23rd District.
Tenney, Keis noted, won her last election by eight votes. “The problem for us down here” is that she has more than $1 million in the bank and is looking at raising another million this month, Keis said. “It’s very difficult to compete with that. Cathay has to make a decision on what she wants to do. She’s considering it at this time.”
While state Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County, who succeeded Young in the Senate, has considered running for Congress, Keis said he “can’t imagine he would want to primary a sitting congresswoman.”
Keis said he’ll support Young to succeed Reed “all I can, right up to the end.” He said he’d consider changing his endorsement to Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman and a former aide to Reed, if Young is not a candidate.
Giglio not surprised
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said he wasn’t surprised over the lines of the congressional district. “We knew there would be alterations” from the first maps from the Independent Redistricting Commission.
Giglio said the map “does a pretty good job of keeping us complete” as the Southern Tier District. “I don’t think it is terrible. It’s better than being split up north-south” like they could have done. Giglio, who lives in Gowanda, said Southern Erie County, which was added to the district, “is similar economically and with agriculture” to the existing 23rd District.
“The negative is that it is so big,” Giglio said of the district. “The sheer distance is going to make it difficult to represent. There’s a lot of time traveling.”
There’s a lot of Republican votes packed into those 15 counties.
“They packed them in on purpose,” Giglio said. The district siphoned Republican-leaning areas from surrounding districts to help create more safe Democratic districts.
Giglio expected the Senate and Assembly bills to adopt the new congressional district lines to be filed later Monday and sit for the necessary three days before they are voted on Thursday.
“It’s not done yet,” Giglio said. “This is going to end up in court,” where judges may redraw the district lines. New Senate and Assembly lines are expected soon, Giglio said.
Reed response
Reed, the retiring congressman, has endorsed Sempolinski, his former district manager, for the congressional seat. Asked to comment on the latest lines, Reed replied, “As expected this is Democrat hypocrisy on full display. This is an outrageous example of Democrats using their control of Albany to produce gerrymandered district maps. This is not what New York voters wanted in the redistricting process, but unfortunately, it is exactly what they got.”
Reed added: “Democrats have been very vocal that they would have no problem playing politics to further their agenda of padding their House of Representative numbers and that is what we see here. In the end, this ultimately hurts the voter. As for the 23rd Congressional District, these maps show that our area will continue to remain solidly in Republican Hands and will be represented by a strong Republican member of Congress.”
Borrello, who has expressed interest in the Southern Tier seat, was unavailable to comment before press time.
Democrats running?
Frank Puglisi, Cattaraugus County Democratic Party chairman, said he expects some Democrats will be announcing their candidacies now that the district boundaries are about to be voted on later this week.
Puglisi said he has not heard from any Cattaraugus County Democrats about plans to seek Reed’s open congressional seat.
“We haven’t met on the congressional seat yet,” Puglisi said of county chairmen in the 23rd. “The reality was that most Democrats were shying away from committing to a race before they knew what the district lines would be.”
Puglisi said the new district is “pretty massive. It’s going to be tough for just about anyone to run there. There are counties that never used to be part of this district.”
Puglisi said he would have preferred north-south districts. He feels a Democratic candidate may emerge from Erie County or elsewhere among the westernmost counties. “I haven’t heard of any interest from Cattaraugus County,” Puglisi added.
The Cook Political Report said the redrawn 23rd Congressional District was one of three or four Republican-leaning districts.