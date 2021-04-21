Cattaraugus County’s 12 school districts have registered 568 positive COVID-19 tests since testing started in January.
The breakdown includes 314 students and 245 teachers and staff.
The total associated with public schools is nearly 10% of the nearly 5,200 COVID-19 cases in the county over 13 months of the coronavirus.
Area schools are continuing in a combination of remote and in-person learning. Regular student/staff testing, facial masks, social distancing, handwashing and disinfecting surfaces are key to keeping schools open.
The Centers for Disease Control began recommending 3 feet between desks in school instead of the earlier 6-foot buffer.
As of April 16, the Pioneer Central School District has reported the greatest number of positive COVID cases among students and teachers — 95.
Sixty-five students and 30 teachers/staff members tested positive.
The West Valley Central School District reported the fewest COVID-19 cases among students and staff — six. It included five students and one teacher.
Both in-school and off-site COVID-19 testing results are included in the New York State COVID-19 Report Card, which lists both school district and individual schools. The dashboard can be located at: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/searchResults
In the Olean City School District, 54 cases of COVID-19 have been reported — 26 students and 28 staff members.
The high school had 14 students and nine staff with positive COVID-19 tests; the middle school three students and four staff; Washington West Elementary had five students and 11 staff and East View Elementary had four students and four staff.
Portville Central School has reported 74 students and staff with positive COVID-19 tests. Thirty-four students in junior-senior high and nine staff and 19 students and eight staff tested positive.
Allegany-Limestone reported 30 COVID-19 cases — eight high school/middle school students and five staff and eight elementary students and nine staff.
Hinsdale Central School has reported 21 cases in kindergarten through 12th grade — 17 students and four staff.
Other school districts and the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed this school year are:
• Salamanca — Fourteen cases, five students, nine staff.
• Randolph — Thirty cases, 21 students, nine staff.
• Franklinville — Forty-four cases, 20 students, 24 staff.
• Ellicottville — Thirty-seven cases, 23 students, 14 staff.
• Cattaraugus-Little Valley — Forty-two cases, 30 students, 12 staff.
• Gowanda — Sixty cases, 31 students, 29 staff.
• Olean BOCES Center — Ten students, one staff.
• Ellicottville BOCES — Nineteen students, one staff.
Most schools remain in a hybrid type of education — part in-person, part remote, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director.
Only Portville Central School, Watkins said, has decided to return to five-day, in-person status based on new CDC recommendations, Watkins said.
The 3-foot recommendations come with state Department of Health requirements that include wearing masks all the time without lecture breaks.
Watkins also said Portville school officials were told the 3-foot separation would mean more students would have to be quarantined if a student tested positive. Schools aid the health department in contact tracing in the event a student or member of the staff tests positive for COVID-19.
The school district has had most students in the schools if not all in the same classrooms since September. Students who would fit under the six-foot social distance were in the classroom, while the rest of the class would be at another location in the school viewing remotely.
“We’ll monitor it closely,” Watkins said. “We’ll see what happens.”
The state Department of Health guidance allows the 3-foot separation under certain circumstances if a 6-foot proximity cannot be maintained.
Watkins said that despite the number of students in the county who have tested positive, they do not seem to have been seriously affected by the virus. Some of the students have been symptomatic and others have not. Most were discovered through in-school testing.
There is a need to isolate others who are identified as contacts, Watkins said. Most parents have cooperated with health department staff in identifying contacts within a family who also need to be quarantined, he said.