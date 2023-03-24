OLEAN — Four donor-designated funds at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation have together supported $274,753 in grants to organizations designated by their donors so far this year.
The Mildred Milliman Fund, established by Mildred Milliman, made possible grants to 34 organizations, together totaling $234,735.
The largest grant, $196,021 to the Olean General Hospital Foundation, will support the purchase of a new phacoemulsification machine, which breaks up and removes lenses of the eyes that are affected by cataracts, according to Steve Jackson, Olean General Hospital Foundation president.
According to Jackson, the machine allows for a procedure that utilizes ultrasonic technology to break up cataracts into smaller pieces that can then be easily extracted.
The second largest grant from the fund provided $5,514 in fiscal support to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.
Other grants from the fund this year include:
Beautification Fund for Olean Community — $3,692; Camp Good Days & Special Times — $2,283; Roswell Park Alliance Foundation — $2,283; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — $2,283; SPCA serving Allegany County — $1,627; American SPCA — $1,457; Best Friends Animal Society — $1,457;
Humane Society of U.S. — $1,457; International Fund for Animal Welfare — $1,457; National Anti-Vivisection Society — $1,457; National Wildlife Federation — $1,457; World Wildlife Fund — $1,457; Blinded Veterans Association — $1,142; Guiding Eyes for the Blind — $1,142; American Cancer Society — $972; American Heart Association — $972; American Kidney Fund — $972; American Lung Association in New York — $972; American Red Cross — $972; March of Dimes, WNY Division — $972; Muscular Dystrophy Association, Western New York — $972; National MS Society, Upstate NY Chapter — $972;
Paralyzed Veterans of America — $972; Salvation Army — $972; Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter — $899; American Foundation for the Blind — $899; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of WNY — $899; Easter Seals — $899; Epilepsy Foundation — $899; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society — $899; United Spinal Association — $802; and Town of Olean Fire Department — $802.
The Lewis and Doris Reisner Fund, established by Dr. Lewis C. Reisner, a long-time Olean OBGYN, and Doris Reisner, a dedicated community volunteer and one of the original founders of the ReHabilitation Foundation, now Intandem, provided a grant of $9,561 to the OGH Foundation.
The Reisners’ daughter-in-law, Ruth Reisner, represents the family in working with the Olean General Hospital Foundation to determine the annual use of this grant.
The Doris Reisner Fund, also established by Doris Reisner, supported 10 annual grants totaling $7,991, including the American Cancer Society — $1,240; St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church — $1,240; The ReHabilitation Foundation — $1,240; Empire State Association for the Deaf — $827; Genesis House of Olean, Inc. — $827; HomeCare & Hospice — $827; Interfaith Caregivers Inc. — $827; American Friends Service Committee — $413; SPCA in Cattaraugus County — $413; and American Diabetes Association — $413.
The F. Donald Kenney Fund, established through the estate of F. Donald Kenney, an Olean native, philanthropist and patron of the arts, provided a $22,466 grant to the Tri-County Arts Council in support of the Southern Tier Biennial.
The biennial is a juried art competition for artists in the rural tri-county area, providing them the opportunity to participate in a high-level arts competition that is followed the next year by a showcase gallery for the competition’s winning artists.