GOWANDA — Native Wholesale Supply Company, Inc. responded to Monday’s announcement from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office naming it as one of two companies agreeing to a $50 million settlement after allegedly selling cigarettes without paying the required state excise taxes.

Over the last three months, Native Wholesale and Grand River Enterprises Six Nations, Ltd. have negotiated in good faith to bring to closure unsubstantiated and unproven allegations brought by the attorney general’s office in 2014, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

