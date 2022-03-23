(TNS) — Nobody wants a natural gas explosion to blow up their house. But National Grid officials say they’ve had trouble convincing thousands of Upstate customers to schedule safety inspections of their gas meters.
So National Grid started imposing $100 fines on customers who failed to get inspections. In the nine months since fines started showing up on utility bills, the company has collected $1.2 million.
Critics say some of those fines stem from errors or communication lapses, not customers unwilling to have their equipment checked. National Grid says they gave people plenty of warning.
Even with the fines, the utility has not been able to meet the state’s requirement to inspect every home and business within three years.
Starting April 15, some 2,700 Upstate customers whose meters have not been checked since 2017 risk having their gas service shut off for safety unless they hurry up and schedule inspections, said Jared Paventi, speaking for National Grid.
The fines certainly grabbed attention and may have helped National Grid speed up completion of its first round of inspections. Nearly 99% of the 183,000 customers with indoor meters have had inspections since 2017.
But some customers cried foul, saying the $100 charge showed up on their utility bill before they realized they needed an inspection. Others, including Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter of Syracuse, complain they were fined after they had inspections.
Hunter said she scheduled an inspection last September in response to bill inserts from National Grid warning that she could be fined if she did not. Hunter watched as the technician checked her meter for leaks or corrosion.
To her surprise, her next utility bill included a $100 surcharge for failing to get an inspection.
“We scheduled, they came, I was charged,’’ Hunter said. “I can’t imagine I’m the only person this happened to.”
Despite repeated calls to National Grid and its contractor for the inspections, Long Island-based Reconn Utility Services, Hunter could not get the charge removed. Finally, threatened with service termination, Hunter gave up and paid the $100.
“I want my $100 back,’’ she said. “It’s the principle.”
National Grid officials said they cannot comment on any individual’s case but said they have rescinded fines only “in those rare cases” where a customer was fined in error.
Utility officials say they send at least three notices — by postcard, door hanger and letter — before fining anyone.
Once levied, however, the fine will not be rescinded even if the customer subsequently obtains an inspection, unless the fine was assessed in error, Paventi said. Customers who refuse to pay can have their service terminated.
State orders inspections
The state Public Service Commission ordered utilities to inspect gas meters and associated piping in 2017, following a 2015 explosion in New York City that leveled two apartment buildings and killed eight people. Inspections are required every three years, or annually in business districts.
The challenge, utilities say, is getting inside the homes of people whose meters are indoors. Nearly 30% of National Grid’s gas customers have indoor meters. Utility officials said they have undertaken an extensive communications campaign — utilizing bill inserts, door hangers, letters, emails, social media and phone calls – to alert customers to the need for inspections.
But some customers say the $100 fine on their utility bill was the first they heard about it.
Dr. Michael Fitzgerald, a retired 87-year-old physician from Skaneateles, said the $100 surcharge caught his eye last summer because his heating system is mostly electric and his gas bill seldom exceeds $40. When his wife called National Grid, she was told that Reconn inspectors had tried “numerous times” to gain access to their home and had left notices on the front door.
Fitzgerald said they never got any notices. More importantly, their gas meter is outside the house. There was no need for an inspector to come inside. National Grid rescinded the fine.
Several other National Grid customers have registered complaints about the fines to the BBB in recent months.
National Grid itself has received 94 complaints about the fines since June, Paventi said. Utility officials say mistakes are rare, and customers are credited if they were wrongly assessed a fine.
Officials from Reconn did not respond to requests for comment.
Failure to call equals ‘refusal’
The PSC has authorized utilities to impose $100 fines if they are unable to gain access to a home or business after repeated attempts. Specifically, the fines can be assessed “after two missed appointments or after one refusal of access,’’ according to the PSC order and National Grid’s gas tariff.
It’s not clear whether customers are always aware that they have refused access. National Grid’s plan filed with the PSC says the utility will assess fines after the customer receives a postcard, a door hanger and a certified letter, and still has not scheduled an inspection.
“Customers that did not respond to any National Grid communications attempt related to the inspection are considered to have refused,’’ Paventi said.
Once National Grid assesses the $100 fine, it will not be refunded.
“The tariff does not permit National Grid to refund the fine,’’ he said.
Hunter said she did not miss any scheduled appointments to have her meter checked. She said she never received a certified letter. And she was fined after the inspector visited her house.
She complained to Reconn. They told her to call National Grid. The utility told her to call Reconn.
National Grid replaced most of its meter readers years ago after installing a system that reads meters using remote sensors. So the utility hired Reconn Utility Services to check meters after the PSC ordered the safety checks.
To schedule an inspection, customers were instructed to call Reconn. The inspection only takes 15 minutes, but customers making an appointment must be available for a four-hour window of time.
Some customers complained that it could take days to reach Reconn.
“You have to call, and then no one picks up the phone,’’ said Karen Schroeder, of Syracuse. She said it took her more than a week to schedule an appointment.
In response to those complaints, National Grid and Reconn are developing a new scheduling tool that allows customers to self-schedule appointments online or by phone. The scheduling tool is expected to go live as early as this week, Paventi said.
©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
{p class=”krtShirttail”}