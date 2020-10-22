WASHINGTON (TNS) — New legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand aims to tackle health disparities in communities of color, the LGBTQ community, rural areas and socioeconomically challenged communities across the country.

The bill, titled the Health Equity and Accountability Act, has been in the works for years but was introduced this month after the coronavirus pandemic highlighted existing health disparities in underserved communities.

Data has shown that Black and Latino communities have been hit hardest by the virus. Outside New York City, those groups have comprised 17 percent and 14 percent, respectively, of COVID-19 deaths while making up 12 percent and 9 percent of the general population.

"During this pandemic we have seen how the underbelly of institutional racism and systemic racism in both the economy and in health care has disproportionately harmed communities of color," Gillibrand said. "So it's made the need and urgency of solving these systemic problems that much greater."

There are multiple methods to tackle these disparities incorporated in the bill, including diversifying health care fields, improving cultural competency and language training, and expanding access to health care in general.

Gillibrand drew parallels to past legislation, such as the Rural Moms Act of 2018, that incentivized doctors to move to more rural areas by offering them higher salaries combined with lower costs of living, in addition to offering grants to health care facilities to locate in rural areas.

The legislation would also secure federal funding to support people from underserved communities to pursue careers in health care, in order to diversify the industry.

Hospitals and medical schools would also be provided with resources to offer more language interpretive services and cultural competency training for health care providers.

"If you're not someone with cultural competency or language skills, how are you going to know what someone's symptoms are? How are you going to explain the treatment to patients properly?" Gillibrand said.

The bill faces uncertain prospects under the current Republican majority in the Senate, though Democrats hold a fair chance of winning control of the chamber next month. Asked if she thought the bill would meet favor from the President Donald J. Trump administration, Gillibrand said she was hopeful it would be passed under Joe Biden'sadministration.

Not only has the coronavirus pandemic added urgency to the legislation, Gillibrand said, concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court could gut the Affordable Care Act in November would amplify the need for expanded health care access.

"If you are going to tackle institutional racism and the COVID pandemic at the same time, you need this kind of directed spending to build up the health care force across the country," she said.

(c)2020 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.