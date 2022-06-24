OLEAN — Almost 650 people walked or ran their way around Olean on Thursday during the 12th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge Run/Walk, organizers reported.
Hosted by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the Olean High School Sports Boosters, officials reported 647 participants between the events. The event was created by GOACC with the goal of supporting companies in creating internal wellness programs. The race was open to both corporate and community teams.
“Through the 12 years, our average participants were 673 – so with 645 – we were just under,” said Erica Dreher, Chamber member services manager “There are still some effects on employer participation due to COVID and also there have been layoffs that have affected employee turnover — but all participants were happy to be back out together in this great atmosphere of camaraderie with a little bit of competition on the side.”
Chris Napoleon, Napoleon Engineering Services was named fastest CEO — organizers reported he has won 11 of the 12 events. The fastest man was Christian Tanner of Cutco and the fastest woman was Chris Napoleon’s daughter, Angelina Napoleon, participating with Napoleon Engineering Services. The Allegany-Limestone junior won state high school titles in cross country this fall, the 1,000 meter run in the winter, and the 800-meter run and steeplechase earlier this month.
Other awards include:
- Fastest Male Team, Corporate Division – City of Olean Fire Department with members Ben Isaman, Jordan Smith, DJ Hlasnick, Nick Ramire
- Fastest Male Team, Community – Hedley Brook Agency, Tim Chichester, Dale Flanders, Craig Maguire and Heath Combs
- the Fastest Co-ed Team, Corporate Division – Cutco Corp, Christian Tanner, Eric Tanner, Angela Castle, and Brian George
- Fastest Co-ed Team, Community Division – Angelina Napoleon, Cooper Buckley, Jake Brink and Chris Napoleon
- Fastest Female Team, Corporate Division – Community Bank, NA Melissa Weart, Gretchen Copella, Shanna McClain, and Kristen Tim
- Most Spirited Team – Olean General Hospitals
- Most Walkers – Intandem
- Logo Design Contest Winner — Cutco Cutlery.
The Chamber challenged companies to donate cereal to the Olean Food Pantry, with 2,829 boxes of cereal donated from 10 companies. The company with the most donations was Solepoxy, with 1,445 boxes of cereal donated, while also receiving the award for most boxes per employee at 1 to 21.25.
The next event for the Chamber is the Dennis Jones/Wayne Johnston Memorial Dice Run on Aug. 13. For more information, please call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or by email events@oleanny.com.