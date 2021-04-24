OLEAN — Napoleon Engineering Services plans to more than double the size of its Johnson Street headquarters and factory.
Nipperland Properties, NES Bearings Co., Inc., has filed an application with the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency for sales and property tax breaks for a 24,000-square-foot addition to its 21,000-square-foot facility.
The company bought the property its addition will occupy for $50,000.
Napoleon plans a $1.5 million investment in the expansion and equipment, including racking, computers and machinery used in the manufacture of ball bearings. Napoleon is a state-of-the-art test facility for ball bearings made by other manufacturers, while it also manufactures its own.
CEO and president Christopher Napoleon, who started the business in a garage, said the project will not result in any new jobs at the present, but is designed to retain the company’s current 47 jobs. The company projects two new jobs in the second year. Average salary and fringe benefits are $55,000 a year.
The sales tax exemptions are estimated at $100,000, while the 15-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement has not been negotiated.
The IDA will meet remotely on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. to discuss the application.
Also on the agenda is an application from Win-Sum Ski Corp., for sale/leaseback transaction for about $2 million in equipment at Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville.
The equipment includes snowmaking, mowers, aerial park equipment, utility vehicles, bike carriers, kiosk, bus replacement, bus replacement and other equipment to be used to improve resort operations including recreation, conferences, weddings and lodging.
The goal of the purchases is to increase visitors from Ohio, Pennsylvania and Canada, the application states.
“The project will not result in new jobs, but will preserve current jobs by keeping operations up to date and attracting additional guests,” Win-Sum officials state.
Win-Sum estimates the project will receive about $167,750 in sales tax exemptions.
The IDA board of directors is also expected to approve two applications from Omni Navitas for two 5-megawatt solar installations on Felton Hill Road in the town of Machias. The town, Franklinville Central School District and Cattaraugus County will share the $60,000 annual P.I.L.O.T.