Nannen Arboretum founder's children donate trees to his legacy

ELLICOTTVILLE — Its been 45 years since the Nannen Arboretum in Ellicottville was dedicated by the late founder John Ploetz.
Located on 8 acres behind the Ellicottville Town Center on Parkside Drive, the arboretum has more than 250 species of trees, shrubs, flowers and herbs.
Ploetz’s six adult children attended an Arbor Day ceremony conducted Friday by the Nannen Arboretum Society and toured the arboretum where they’d just donated three trees — species that their father would have approved.
The Ploetz siblings — John Ploetz, Laura Ploetz-Smoller, Beth Ploetz-Colbert, Nina Ploetz, Anita Ploetz and Doug Ploetz — gathered for a photo around one of their father’s favorite trees at the arboretum, a bristlecone pine, a native of the Northwest U.S., where trees as old as 7,000 years have been documented.
It replaces a bristlecone pine Ploetz planted decades ago, but succumbed to disease.
The age of the new bristlecone isn’t known, but Nan Miller, president of the Nannen Arboretum Society pledged to find out. In the meantime, volunteers will be giving the new tree about 5 gallons of water every three days.
They will also be watering the two other trees donated by the Ploetz family: a plume oak and a strawberry curls willow.
Ploetz, who lived near White Plains in eastern New York where he was a foreman for the Davey Tree Co., before retiring to Western New York. He had a private arboretum there, moving many of the trees to the Nannen Arboretum after it opened.
“These were special trees to him,” Laura Ploetz said of the trees the family donated. “It’s important to keep his legacy growing.”
Laura Ploetz, who now lives in Wisconsin, said she asked Tom Draves, who has an arboretum near Darien, to help source the trees the family planned to gift to the Nannen Arboretum. The bristlecone pine came from Oregon, she said.
“We always plant a tree for Arbor Day,” Miller told the audience of about 30 people including many Ploetz family members. This year, she said, the trees are already planted by the company that brought them in by truck on Tuesday.
Another longtime Nannen Arboretum Society member, Pat Kerls, said the focus of the arboretum’s mission is education. Then comes the grunt work, she added with a laugh.
Miller said the Nannen Arboretum Society kicks off its 2023 grounds cleanup today and on Monday. After that, volunteers meet every Monday at 9 a.m. to do whatever needs doing in the arboretum — from mulching to pruning to weeding. And there are always sticks to pick off the ground.
“We can always use more volunteers,” Millers said. “Just show up Monday mornings.”
Ellicottville Mayor John Burrell read an Arbor Day proclamation and gave a brief history of the arboretum, including how a former mayor, William O. Nannen, donated the land for the Cooperative Extension which now includes the arboretum.
The Town of Ellicottville purchased it from Cornell Cooperative Extension and renamed it Ellicottville Town Center. Cooperative Extension maintains its offices there.
Nannen Arboretum Society holds regular programs throughout the year. For a schedule, check the society’s Facebook page.