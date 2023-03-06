CUBA — A collective healing event, the 6th annual Mystic Spirit Holistic Wellness Fair, is set for Saturday at the Cuba Veterans of Foreign Wars reception hall.
Holistic health practitioners, healers, psychics, mediums and spirit artists, as well as vendors and artists of spiritual, metaphysical products and health and beauty items, will be on hand.
The event is hosted by Multiple Sclerosis Walk Team Michelle’s Supporters and will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW hall, 5425 Route 305.
Guests are asked to donate $5 at the door for entry. There will be raffles throughout the day. Tickets will be sold for a multi-item raffle at $5 per sheet with prizes donated by multiple vendors.
All proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society MS Walk 2023.
Coffee, pastries, cookies and a variety of sandwiches will be available for purchase, prepared by The Perfect Blend Coffeehouse and Eatery.
The team is also seeking volunteers to help during the fair and afterward for cleanup. Organizers welcome students 16 years and older to volunteer as an excellent opportunity to help raise funds that will aid in research and services for people living with multiple sclerosis.
Team Michelle’s Supporters was named after its founder, Michelle Clark, who grew up in Cuba and was diagnosed with MS in 2002. The team was formed in 2003 and walks in Buffalo every year.
The Mystic Spirit Holistic Wellness Fair has raised $7,208 since 2018 and Team Michelle’s Supporters has donated more than $115,000 for the National MS Society to fund research, education and support for MS patients and their families.
Multiple sclerosis is a long-lasting disease that affects each individual in a different way. The brain, spinal cord and optic nerve are particularly vulnerable, as the immune system attacks a fatty material called the myelin sheath, a type of coating on the nerve, causing damage to the nerve conduction. Patients often experience problems with vision, balance, muscle control, and other basic body functions.
For more information or ways to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in your community, visit www.nationalmssociety.org.
Text or call Belinda Knight at (716) 307-9249 for more information, or to sign up as a volunteer.