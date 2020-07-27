Seems like a seedy situation.
People in multiple states have gotten unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail in recent days, prompting several state agriculture departments to advise recipients not to plant them.
The seeds appear to be from China, according to reports from the state ag departments. It’s unclear what type of seeds are inside the packages.
Richard A. Ball, the commissioner of agriculture for New York, said Monday his office has received questions from a few New Yorkers who have received the packages allegedly sent from China that are marked as containing jewelry — but which actually contain plant seeds.
“Similar packages have been received in other states and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating,” Ball said in a statement. “People who receive seeds should not plant or handle the seeds. They should store them safely in a place children and pets cannot access and email USDA immediately at erich.l.glasgow@usda.gov for instructions.”
People emailing USDA should include their full names and telephone numbers, pictures of the package and any other relevant information.
The Olean Times Herald has not learned if any local residents have received the seeds.
Ball said seeds imported into the U.S. are “rigorously tested” to ensure quality and prevent introduction of invasive species, insects and diseases.
“We will continue to monitor this issue and will pass along guidance as it is received from USDA,” he said.
Ohio, Kansas, Louisiana, Virginia and Washington are among the states that have issued similar warnings regarding the unexpected deliveries.
The New York Daily News reports a Toole, Utah resident told news station Fox 13 that she posted about the situation on Facebook after receiving two of the packages, and said at least 40 people responded to her saying the same thing happened to them.
Lori Culley said the packaging indicated earrings were inside.
“I opened them up and they were seeds,” Culley told the TV station. “Obviously they’re not jewelry!”