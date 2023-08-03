Hey, Dam Fam, get your tickets before they sell out for this year’s “Rock of Ages” Austin Dam Show at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County, Pa.
The show runs Aug. 24-26. Bands will pay tribute to some of rock’s greatest performers from the 1970s to 1990s.
This year is not one to miss and is already close to capacity. Show coordinator Rich Hadfield said, “We have weekend passes and 3-day passes available.” Those are available online and at last check there were only 250 of the 3-day passes remaining. “Single day passes will be available at the gate; however, if we sell out of the 3-day and weekend passes by the show, there will be no gate sales as the park will be at capacity.” He encourages folks to watch the Facebook page for updates, giveaways and other announcements.
The lineup for this year is spectacular, Hadfield added. “It will span multiple generations and genres of rock music. The crowd will be treated to a very eclectic mix of music and there is sure to be something for everyone including a Friday morning bluegrass break to give our ears a rest before the metal mania that will ensue later that evening.”
He was not teasing about ears needing a bit of a break. Here is the full lineup, from opening on Thursday to the last performance of Saturday. Bring the whole family, a cooler and a blanket — become part of the Dam Fam.
Opening the Dam Show will be local acoustic artist Jonathan Meade at 4:30 p.m., who will play a variety of tunes. He’ll be followed by festival favorite Miss Cantaloupe paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac, while The Jukehouse Bombers will return to treat fans to a little bit of CCR, Creedence Clearwater Revival for the youngsters who don’t know. Thursday’s headliner is The Lizards — a Phish tribute band out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada — who will take the stage at 9 p.m. and play until, well, until they drop, according to Hadfield.
That gets the show started in the 70s. Friday’s performances are a full measure of the 1980s era.
Friday’s headliner is The Four Horseman, an extremely talented group touring the east coast selling out shows on a regular basis, who will pay tribute to Metallica. And High Pines paying tribute to The Talking Heads will finish out the night following The Four Horseman.
But, before they take the stage, the audience will hear from Diver Down, with members of Us & Them, doing Van Halen at 5:45 p.m., and then Yinz n’ Roses from Pittsburgh pay tribute to Guns n’ Roses at 7:15 p.m.
By Saturday, the turbulent 90s take the stage. The day starts with Nick LeDuc at 11:45 a.m. harnessing The Grateful Dead. Local favorites Marshmellow Overcoat are back again, but this time they are rocking out to Weezer. Also, back are The Clark McLane Band who will pay tribute to New Hope natives Ween. Ear Bleeding Country takes on Bad Religion, after wowing audiences with their fast-paced set of The Ramones last year, will take the stage at 7:15 p.m.
The headliner Saturday is Doubtfull from Philadelphia, a high-energy band that will close out 90s day by paying tribute to No Doubt. A fan fave, Woodshed Prophets, will play into the night Saturday.
Of course, with three days of music, food and beverages are a must. There are three food vendors on-site. Bullfrog Brewery from Williamsport will return with a mix of their craft beers (including the Dam Beer) as well as a selection of wines and canned cocktails. Bullfrog was last in attendance in 2020.
The Austin Dam Show has been operating for more than 20 years. The small festival, according to thedamshows.com, hosts up to 800 guests among the dam ruins. The number one rule of the show is to stay off the dam.
For more information, contact organizers by email at austindamshow@gmail.com, or text or call (814) 647-1147.