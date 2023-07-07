WARREN, Pa. — A suspect in murder, arson and kidnapping cases was loose Friday after escaping from the Warren County Jail late Thursday night.
Michael C. Burham, 34, escaped by scaling equipment in an exercise yard and exiting through a metal-grated roof, authorities said. He then used bed sheets that had been tied together to lower himself to the ground and flee on foot.
The Post-Journal reported that a spokeswoman said it’s not believed Burham received any help in the escape.
Law enforcement officers had set up a checkpoint on U.S. Route 62 at the Pennsylvania-New York state line in their hunt for Burham, a suspect in the May shooting death of a Jamestown, N.Y. woman and accused in the kidnapping of a Warren County couple shortly after, The Post-Journal of Jamestown reported.
Burham’s escape triggered urgent messages by police in Warren and Jamestown for the public to be on the alert.
“All citizens are urged to lock their doors and stay vigilant,” Warren police said shortly after midnight Friday. The same message was later sent by the Jamestown Police Department.
On Friday, the McKean County Department of Emergency Services asked residents to be on the lookout. “We are asking that if you see Burham, call 911 or the appropriate Law Enforcement Agency having jurisdiction immediately and do NOT approach or try to apprehend him.”
Burham, held in the Warren County facility since June 19, was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Warren police said he was wearing orange and white striped jail-issue pants, a white t-shirt and a blue denim jacket with white lettering on the back that read “Warren County Jail.” Burham is a white male with dark brown hair, beard and mustache and has tattoos on his arms.
The Post-Journal reported Jason Schmidt, Chautauqua County district attorney, said local concern lies with potential witnesses in New York, with efforts made to ensure their safety as well as that of the community at large. Schmidt also said his office is awaiting test results prior to bringing any charges against Burham in Chautauqua County regarding the murder case.
Burham is the prime suspect in the May 11 shooting death of Kala Hodgkin, 34, in her William Street home in Jamestown. Afterward, the former Chautauqua County resident is accused of setting fire to another woman’s car in Jamestown.
More than a week after Hodgkin’s death, Burham allegedly kidnapped a Warren County couple from their Sheffield home at gunpoint. Using their vehicle, he drove the pair to South Carolina.
The couple was found safe, and Burham was eventually taken into custody after eluding police for days by running through the woods. In June, he was extradited back to New York state where he went before a federal judge in Buffalo.
Burham was moved to Warren County on June 19. He was arraigned before District Judge Raymond Zydonik on two counts of kidnapping and one of burglary, each first-degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and criminal trespass, all felonies. He also faces numerous misdemeanors and summary counts.
The Warren County Courthouse was reported closed Friday as it is the command post for the search for the fugitive. Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene as were Customs and Border Control agents.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.