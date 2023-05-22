OLEAN -- An Olean man is facing murder and manslaughter charges after a hit-and-run collision on Seneca Avenue.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies announced Monday that Scott A. Carlson, 48, of Happy Hollow Road, was charged Sunday with second-degree murder, a class A-I felony; and second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony.
Deputies said they responded to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the town of Olean. The victim was not not named, but was identified as a 42-year-old Olean woman. The vehicle left the scene of the collision before law enforcement arrived.
On Sunday, deputies announced on social media that they were looking for a red Ford pickup truck shown in a security camera video in connection to a hit-and-run collision in the area. By Sunday evening deputies removed the original post and indicated the vehicle was no longer being actively sought and thanked the public for their assistance.
Carlson was arraigned in City of Olean Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of bail. The bail amount was not specified.
Additional charges are pending the completion of the investigation by the county Criminal Investigation Bureau, the crash scene investigation unit, and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office.