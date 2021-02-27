LITTLE VALLEY — A Mt. Morris man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to two years in state prison for an assault last year in Salamanca.
Carlton Beardsley, 26, was sentenced on his conviction of second-degree assault by Judge Ronald Ploetz.
The incident occurred Feb. 12, 2020, in the city of Salamanca, when Beardley assaulted someone, according to District Attorney Lori P. Rieman.
A Springville man, Jamie Crossan, 29, was sentenced to one year in the county jail for his conviction of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The incident occurred on July 6, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when Crossan and another person possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell it, and he drove when his license was revoked.
Amanda Reagan, 36, of Rochester, was sentenced to three years’ probation for her conviction to aggravated driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on June 13, 2019 in the city of Olean.
A Bolivar man, Fred C. Galbreath III, 47, was sentenced to two years’ probation for his conviction of fourth-degree grand larceny. On Aug. 16, 2019, in the city of Olean, he stole property valued at more than $1,000.
Dianna Shaffer, 43, of Olean, was sentenced to one year in the county jail concurrent for her convictions of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, welfare fraud and petit larceny stemming from a Dec. 19, 2019, incident in the city of Olean.
Further, from March through September 2016 in the city of Olean the defendant stole property and committed a fraudulent welfare act to obtain public assistance.
Ploetz also accepted several guilty pleas. They include:
Jennier Campbell, 39, of Bradford, Pa., pleaded guilty to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
The distinct attorney said the charges stem from an incident Nov. 20, in the city of Salamanca. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2022, pending successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.
Marshall D. Jacobs, 34, of Steamburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and uninsured motor vehicle.
The case stems from a Jan. 2 incident in the town of Carrollton, when the defendant possessed a forged instrument and drove when his license was revoked. He will be sentenced next month.
Jamie M. Jimerson, 46, of Salamanca, entered a plea of not guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal sale of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The charges stem from incidents on Nov. 26 and Dec. 5, 2019 in the city of Salamanca. The case was adjourned for motions.
Jeffrey Irvine, 38, of Cuba, pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, forgery of a vehicle identification number and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
The case stems from incidents on April 6 and April 30 in the town of Franklinville, when the defendant is alleged to have stolen property valued at more than $1,000 and removed an identification number from a vehicle or component. The case was adjourned for motions.