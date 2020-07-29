OLEAN — When the pandemic curtailed in-person gathering of area students for the annual Dream It Do It Western New York program, coordinator Evelyn Sabina began thinking of ways to involve youngsters in a summer project that would use their STEM skills.
What she, Phil Farris of SolEpoxy and Eaton Young Manufacturers Academy came up with was a Downhill Dragster project for students ages 10 to 15 from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and Pennsylvania.
The project provided kits filled with cut and pre-drilled wood, hardware, wheels and axles donated by Pierce Steel. Also included are T-shirts as well as eight online videos that contain instructions and some insight on the project from area experts.
On Tuesday, the parents of 35 area students picked up the $75 kits at SolEpoxy in Olean with plans for the kids to start building their wooden dragsters as soon as possible. The hope is the dragsters can be used in a downhill race, similar to Soapbox Derby competitions, on Aug. 15 at the BOCES campus on Windfall Road.
Farris said the race, its details and specifications depend on COVID-19 restrictions that may be in place at the time.
“For years now, we’ve had our Eaton Young Manufacturers Academy sponsored by Eaton, and normally (the students) all get together for the week, but this year was different,” Sabina said. “So Phil Farris had this terrific idea” to build dragsters, she said. “It’s very important (that students) have hands-on experience.”
Farris, who is a chemist and inventor at SolEpoxy, came up with an idea that included the collection of components for the dragsters contained in a large cardboard box. Donated parts and input were provided by a number of area manufacturers, and helped reduce the cost of the project for the youngsters.
“Most of the hardware, parts and wood came from Worth W. Smith” at a discounted price, Farris added.
The project also has two interns, Casey Curran and Byron Ring, who have assisted with the program by cutting wood for the dragsters, among other tasks.
Parents who were at the loading dock of the SolEpoxy plant to pick up the dragster components included Jamie Botens, whose daughter, Skielyn Spencer, 12, attends the Portville Central School District.
“She’s been looking forward to this since probably the beginning of last year,” Botens said of her daughter. “She’s probably going to start (building the dragster) tonight.”
Another parent, Dan Mitchell of Portville, said his daughter, Alexandra, 12, was also looking forward to building a dragster.
“She’s done some Soapbox Derby racing and actually built a couple of cars, so this was kind of right up her alley,” Mitchell said of his daughter. “So we decided we would jump on it … it will be fun, that’s the big thing because there’s not a lot to do right now. And it’s something we can do together.”
Sophie Zillgitt, 13, of the Belfast Central School District, said she also hoped to begin working on her dragster as soon as she returned home.
Her mother, Maiki Zillgitt, said her daughter really enjoyed the Dream It Do It program last year and wanted to continue this year.
Andrew Achey, 12, and his brother, Issac, 11, of Cuba-Rushford, said they were both looking forward to building their dragsters, and possibly racing against each other. They traveled to SolEpoxy with their mom, Jamie, to pick up their parts.
Andrew said his science teacher, Shannon Albert, mentioned the project during a Zoom meeting, and he was immediately interested.
Both boys said they would help each other build their cars — and definitely wanted to compete against each other.
“It’s part of the competition” between them, their mom said with a laugh.
Sabina said the students are encouraged to paint and decorate their dragsters to make them look unique.
