ALLEGANY — Over the past week, the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse have watched as gifts for babies and young children have trickled into the lobby at the East Main Street facility.
On Friday, a huge load of diapers, wipes, soft blankets, clothing, pajamas, winter outerwear, books, educational toys and stuffed animals for infants and children were picked up by area agencies in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming counties. The gifts will be provided to children of needy families by the agencies, said Sister Mary Lou Lafferty, local minister for the Motherhouse.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Lafferty said while looking over the large donation of gifts this week in the lobby.
“As I looked at (the gifts) last night, I thought it was amazing, and some (donors) are having hard times themselves,” Lafferty said. “Plus we have $1,200 that came in” through monetary donations for the agencies to use.
The Shower for Mary program is 18 years old and was started by Sister Rita Frances Guaracsi to help area families with small children.
This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Motherhouse, a virtual prayer service for the Shower was conducted in the chapel of the Motherhouse Thursday by Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Deacon Carrie Wolfe from Christ United Methodist Church, both in Olean. Both pastors also helped the Sisters set up the Shower for Mary collection.
Lafferty said the gifts were dropped off at the front of the lobby near the porch. All who made donations were welcome to help themselves to a variety of homemade cookies baked by the Sisters.
Lafferty noted the agency representatives who picked up the gifts, were “amazed and so grateful.
“This is for children who don’t have,” Lafferty added. “And it was a good idea that Kim (Rossi) and Carrie (Wolfe) had” for the virtual service.
Sister Chris Treichel said she, too, was pleased with the variety of items donated, including a number of homemade blankets and items made by the community and the Sisters.
Agencies that received the gifts for children were Cattaraugus Wyoming Project Head Start and Allegany County Community Opportunities & Rural Development.
