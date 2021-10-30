WELLSVILLE — Louise Farnum was a young girl when her father moved the family from Bath to Wellsville prior to the Civil War, but her legacy lives today.
Louise’s father nurtured a love of books in his daughter, providing an extensive in-home library as well as taking advantage of the traveling libraries of the era.
Prior to the 1850s there were few libraries established for the distribution of books in the United States. The first town known to establish a publicly-funded library was Peterborough, N.H., in 1833.
The free public library movement truly began in 1849, when the New Hampshire Legislature authorized towns to levy taxes for the establishment and support of public libraries. Massachusetts enacted similar legislation in 1851 and Maine followed suit in 1854. These early state initiatives did not spread to the rest of the nation until after the Civil War. However, public libraries would rapidly displace social libraries as the dominant institution for the dissemination of books to the public.
Louise Farnum grew up with David A. Howe, the nephew of her future husband, Albert Brown. They shared a love of books and her dream of establishing a public library.
When Albert Brown became mayor of Wellsville in the early 1880s, his wife Louise urged him to establish library rooms in the town hall. That became the village’s first public library. Previous to that shelves of books had been set aside in the high school as a library.
At the same time, as rooms were established in the village hall, Louise helped found the Monday Club (which still exists to this day), not only to help keep women informed about current events, but to also help maintain the library. Monday Club members collected books and served as caretakers of the library.
Ever mindful of the need for an easily accessible and independent library, in the early 1900s, with the help of her childhood friend, Howe, Brown’s dream began to take place.
Howe had moved to Williamsport, Pa., where he made a fortune in the lumber business. In the first decade of the 20th century, he was persuaded by his childhood friend to help build a library in Wellsville. The two spent hours scouring Western New York by automobile and carriage seeking information about existing libraries to determine how best to establish their library.
In 1909, with a gift of $17,000, Howe provided the building’s construction costs. The lot was purchased with individual subscriptions. Led by Brown, the Monday Club raised over $3,000 for shelving and accouterments.
At the corner of Jefferson and Main streets a cornerstone was placed on July 29, 1909. Three days shy of a year later, 1,200 watched as the doors opened for the first public library building in Wellsville. The building cost $17,564 and housed 9,000 books. It was maintained as a gift to the village of Wellsville.
But because of her long-time friendship with Howe, Louise Brown’s dream was yet to be fully realized. When Howe died in 1924 a bigger dream was revealed. When his will was read in 1925, Brown learned that her friend and nephew had bequeathed funds to build another, grander library in his name and directed the interest from his $1 million estate to be used for its support.
The present library was built under Brown’s guidance, yet she did not live to see it open. She died in 1934, before the library was completed.
Today the David A. Howe Public Library, with its collection of over 110,000 items available to the public, is the legacy of a girl and woman who believed everyone should have access to books.