ALBANY (TNS) — The state Board of Regents on Monday voted unanimously to cancel all Regents exams this year except for four federally mandated tests in English, math, earth science and the living environment.
The tests will also not be a requirement to earn diplomas this year and students must simply pass their course to graduate.
The move comes after the Biden administration last month declined to grant a blanket waiver for state assessments this year as the federal government did in the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced school buildings closed.
New York is among several states that sought permission from the U.S. Department of Education to exempt students from this year’s testing requirements for grades 3-8.
”As we continue to see a global pandemic impact our schools and students in every corner of the state, the Board and I are determined to complete this school year in a manner that protects the health and safety of all of New York’s children,” Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said. “While we were disappointed by the USDE decision not to grant blanket waivers for state assessments, we are confident that the regulatory amendments acted on today and other assessment-related actions by the Department provide for the flexibility necessary to meet federal requirements while ensuring the well-being of those in our school buildings.”
U.S. Acting Assistant Education Secretary Ian Rosenblum wrote in a letter to state leaders that exams must take place, but he said the test scores would not be tied to school performance and accommodations should be made for remote learners.
”To be successful once schools have reopened, we need to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on learning and identify what resources and supports students need,” Rosenblum wrote.
States may seek permission to shorten the tests, offer the exams virtually, or even delay the deadline for students to sit for the exam into next year, the guidance states.
The New York State United Teachers said Monday that forcing states to administer any standardized exams is “just plain poor federal policy.”
NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said the state is making the most of a bad situation by scaling back this year’s testing requirements and limiting stress on students who already have gone through so much with the pandemic.
NYSUT previously encouraged the state to request a federal waiver of grades 3–8 and high school testing requirements. Thousands of comments were submitted to the state by educators demanding a waiver of testing requirements this year.
“Whatever ‘data’ the federal government tries to extract from this year’s tests must not be used to create a false narrative about students’ hard work in an unprecedented time,” NYSUT Executive Vice President Jolene T. DiBrango said. “We already know many students need additional academic and social-emotional supports because our educators are professionals trained in assessing their students’ needs.
“The state is doing all it can to limit what additional stress will result from these exams,” DiBrango added. “Let’s put the focus on a path forward for every student and what it takes to help them bounce back.”