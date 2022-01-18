Changes to the state Open Meeting Law mean more information is supposed to be available before government meetings. But the vast majority of area municipalities are out of compliance.
After several updates focusing on records distribution were signed into law in fall 2021, the Times Herald reviewed the websites for all municipalities and school districts in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties in the first weeks of January to see if municipalities, counties and school districts are in compliance with the changes.
The majority were not.
Three new laws in October and November altered the Open Meeting Law or Freedom of Information Law pertaining to municipal websites. On Oct. 19, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation requiring documents to be discussed in open meetings to be made available upon request or posted on the local government’s website at least 24 hours prior to the meeting if the documents are available, as to better inform the public on business to be conducted.
The change took effect Nov. 18.
On Oct. 25, Hochul signed additional legislation requiring the town clerk’s signboard information — contact information for local officials, public notices, etc. — be posted online. And on Nov. 8, Hochul signed a law requiring municipalities to post meeting minutes online within two weeks of the meeting, or within one week of a meeting with an executive session — with the option of posting unabridged audio or audiovisual recordings online as an acceptable alternative to written minutes.
All three of the laws only apply to government agencies with active and updated websites, as well as high-speed internet access. The law related to town sign boards notes towns do not have to comply if the municipality will incur additional costs. No funding was attached to any of the legislation, and no enforcement mechanism was specified.
UNDER STATE LAW, government entities like municipalities and school districts are not required to have websites, even though the vast majority in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties have found them useful and funded their upkeep as far back as the mid-1990s.
Despite most having websites, a review showed that the vast majority of towns and villages in the region are out of compliance with the changes, while most school boards are at or at full or near-full compliance.
Determining whether an agency had a website or not was straight-forward — a Google search of the agency by name showing a website within the first three pages of results.
Whether a website was active and regularly updated was determined by visiting the website and looking for indications such as updated agendas or minutes, public notices of budgets or local laws, or news items of interest to residents. Most websites that were not considered actively updated typically had single-page websites with lists of officials and contact information, but limited other information.
The municipalities were not individually checked for high-speed internet access, but were assumed to have such access if they had active and regulary updated websites.
Compliance for agendas and supporting documents was deemed in compliance if documents were available for board meetings since the law went into effect — typically the December monthly meeting or the January reorganizational meeting. In addition, several agencies had already placed such documents online for upcoming meetings in January, also indicating compliance.
Meeting minutes were deemed as in compliance if the agency had posted minutes from December or January meetings when reviewed between Jan. 5 and 10 by Times Herald staff, as tracking to see if each agency had uploaded them within the precise 14 day window of their last meeting date would be virtually impossible.
Thirty-one of the 106 agency websites visited had meeting minutes from November — not in compliance, but indicating recent efforts to post minutes online.
IN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, 41 of 43 municipalities have websites, and 36 are regularly updated — 83.7% of municipalities. Only the towns of Conewango and Ischua do not maintain a website.
Five municipalities had stock boilerplate-type websites with just a list of town officials. Those towns often have some of the lowest population counts in the state, such as the town of Red House with 27 residents according to the 2020 Census.
Such websites were common among municipalities starting in the mid-1990s. All five appeared to be updated relatively recently, including current officials and links to 2021 assessment rolls.
Only one town — Freedom — provided documents online before the meeting. Five municipalities, or about 12%, had agendas appear online before the last meeting.
Eleven municipalities updated their websites with the most recent meeting minutes when checked in early January, or 25.6%. In addition, another 14 municipalities had meeting minutes available for their November 2021 meeting — while not technically in compliance, it shows municipal leaders attempting to get meeting minutes online recently.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, municipalities were almost three times more likely to have no website at all than to have one fully in compliance.
Just two municipalities had websites in compliance — the town of Independence and the village of Almond, or about 5% of all municipalities.
Meanwhile, five towns — Birdsall, Clarksville, Granger, New Hudson and Ward — do not have websites, or about 13%. Six municipalities — the towns of Burns, West Almond and Wirt; and the villages of Bolivar, Canaseraga and Richburg — have websites, but they are not updated regularly.
Thirteen municipalities posted meeting agendas in advance, while just two posting supporting documents. Eleven towns posted their meeting minutes for the previous meeting when reviewed, while nine were a month behind.
ALTHOUGH SCHOOL DISTRICTS as a group were more compliant, the majority were still not in compliance at the time of the audit.
Of the 25 school districts in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties — 23 central school districts, one city school district and one union free school district — 11 were in full compliance, or 44%. Another two were just one meeting minutes document away from full compliance, and five were missing documents related to the most recent meeting agenda.
The reasons why schools are more in compliance than towns and villages comes down to two factors — funding and outside support services.
School districts typically have far higher budgets than towns and villages — often by orders of magnitude. Yorkshire-Pioneer Central School District, for instance, had a budget of almost $58 million in 2020-21, compared to some rural town budgets hovering around $500,000 annually.
As such, schools have more funds for hiring IT professionals or professional website management. In addition, many school districts receive direct support for their websites or their IT needs through their local Board of Cooperative Educational Services. The majority of the region’s schools are members of Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, while Alfred-Almond and Canaseraga school districts are part of the Greater Southern Tier BOCES; and Gowanda is part of the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES.
The most common deficiency was a lack of documents to be discussed released before the meeting, found in 12 districts, or 48%.
Most of the compliant districts use separate portals to hold meeting minutes, agendas and supporting documents. All but one district using such a system was in compliance — Yorkshire-Pioneer was missing minutes from the December board meeting but was otherwise in compliance.
Missing minutes were the next most common deficiency. Eight school districts did not have updated minutes on their websites, with seven having minutes from the November meeting available but not minutes held in December or January. Only one district — Cuba-Rushford — had not posted minutes since September.
Only four of the districts did not appear to post agendas online in advance.