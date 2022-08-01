OLEAN — The number of users at the John J. Ash Community Center has jumped in the last year, but there’s still room for more seniors looking to get involved.
Terry Shaw, director of the facility, said various programs over the summer have grown despite being the “down time” for many programs. The senior golf league, for example, saw more than a 50% bump in participation this summer over 2021.
“It’s been picking up — it’s getting better and better,” he said. “We’re getting new people who’ve never been here before. This is a great place to meet people.
“It’s a safe harbor for people — you’re not a third wheel here because everybody’s a first wheel. We have a lot of widows and widowers here. It keeps us young, it keeps us active.”
Shaw attributes the rise in numbers to some seniors feeling safer in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world. But noting the vulnerability of the senior citizen community, the center is still taking a proactive approach to helping manage the disease’s spread.
“We still disinfect every day,” he said, noting hand sanitizing stations, hand washing, maks availability and prepackaged snacks for morning coffee time will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
The precautions have allowed indoor activities including line dancing, games, euchre and crafts to continue.
Meanwhile, the site remains the city’s distribution point for Meals on Wheels — an important source of food for a growing number of residents.
“We serve over 165 Meals on Wheels a day — and that’s not the congregate meal,” Shaw said, with between 15-20 others dining in the center daily.
For the eat-in meals, “it’s still kind of low — it’s still the COVID thing, I think,” he said, but due to the pandemic “our Meals on Wheels numbers went up 40%.”
Within the next month, a flurry of activities will kick off for the fall and winter sessions, including ice bocce, pickleball, darts and indoor laser golf. The latter, organized into league play, was introduced during the pandemic when many golf courses were shut down.
“Now we have golf all year,” Shaw said, between outdoor and indoor play opportunities.
Also returning, he said, “we’ll have Julie Hendrix back doing Slendaerobix.”
Several bus trips will be coming up, Shaw said, and the center’s fundraising yard sale is set for the fall. Details on those activities will be announced in advance.
The city has been working with Eden Heights to start a Thursday craft event, Shaw said, and those interested should contact Eden Heights to sign up.
The main hall at the center remains available for rent for parties such as wedding and bridal showers, as well as birthdays.
“We’re still the cheapest in town,” he said, at $50 an hour. For information on rentals, call 376-5666.
For more information on upcoming events, visit www.cityofolean.org/youth-senior-center.