Olean area senior citizens practice their line dancing steps at the John J. Ash Community Center.

OLEAN — The number of users at the John J. Ash Community Center has jumped in the last year, but there’s still room for more seniors looking to get involved.

Terry Shaw, director of the facility, said various programs over the summer have grown despite being the “down time” for many programs. The senior golf league, for example, saw more than a 50% bump in participation this summer over 2021.

