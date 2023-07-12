BUFFALO — Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced Tuesday that its Appeal 2023 raised a total of $9,124,024.89, just shy of its $9.5 million goal.
The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith.
“Thank you for your continued generosity and support of Appeal 2023,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, President and CEO of Catholic Charities. “Over the last 100 years, we have certainly had our challenges, but Catholic Charities continues to stand ready as a beacon of hope to our neighbors of all faiths in need.”
Catholic Charities programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries; educational and vocational advancement services; family safety and stabilization services; immigration and refugee assistance; behavioral health and substance use treatment; and youth and family support services.
“Thank you to our nearly 24,000 donors who supported Appeal 2023,” said Adam Sumlin, Ph.D., Appeal 2023 chair. “When we come together, so much good can be accomplished for the many individuals, families and children who rely on the funds raised through the Appeal and the vital services offered. Thanks to your generosity, families become stabilized and safe, young adults receive their education goals and individuals find hope and healing through counseling.”
In Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, Catholic Charities impacts 925 people in need of basic assistance, 985 through food pantries, 432 in behavioral health services, 363 in school social work, 97 in court-related services, 296 in kinship caregiver programs, 372 in family safety and stabilization and 36 in multisystemic therapy, according to its website.
To reflect Catholic Charities’ full development efforts, the $9.1 million raised this year also includes nearly $700,000 in donations specifically to its programs and in gifts via bequests.
Donors can continue to support the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith at ccwny.org/donation.