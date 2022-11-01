LITTLE VALLEY — More than 800 Cattaraugus County residents cast ballots in the first three days of early voting.
The Board of Elections reported 805 voters had cast ballots at the early voting sites in Little Valley and Olean since Saturday.
The largest number of early voters was registered on Saturday when 352 voters participated in the early voting at the Board of Elections offices in Little Valley and the Magnano Room in the Cutco Theater Building at the Olean Camous of Jamestown Community College.
On Saturday, there were 123 votes cast at Little Valley and 229 in Olean. Sunday’s votes were 53 in Little Valley and 174 in Olean. On Monday there were 90 voters in Little Valley and 136 in Olean.
The Times Herald incorrectly stated in Thursday’s edition that early voting was open until 8 p.m. The polls were open until 4 p.m.
Today early voting will be held from noon to 8 p.m. The remainder of the week’s schedule follows:
Wednesday — Noon to 8 p.m.
Thursday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sample ballots for each election district, as well as explanations of ballot proposals, will be available at the Early Voting sites.
To be eligible to vote at Early Voting or Elections Day, a voter must have been registered by Oct. 14. All registered voters may vote early. Persons who vote during the early voting period, are not eligible to vote on Election Day or on a subsequent day of early voting.