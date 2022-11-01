Early Voting

Voters head to the polls at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus on Monday. Early voting continues through Sunday.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — More than 800 Cattaraugus County residents cast ballots in the first three days of early voting.

The Board of Elections reported 805 voters had cast ballots at the early voting sites in Little Valley and Olean since Saturday.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social